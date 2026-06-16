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2026 World Cup: Mbappe surpasses Messi to drive France past stubborn Senegal

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:05 - 16 June 2026
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Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has opened his account for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to help France beat Senegal
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Deposed African champions Senegal were denied a famous result by the brilliance of Kylian Mbappe and the profligacy of their own forwards as Les Bleus opened their 2026 World Cup with a 3-1 win.

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While Senegal dominated large spells of the game and created the better early chances, France's quality upfront was the telling difference as two goals from Mbappe and another from Bradley Barcola sealed a difficult win for the 2018 champions.

France vs Senegal: How it happened

The first half belonged entirely to Senegal, who threatened consistently. Nicolas Jackson hit the left post in the 25th minute, and Ismaïla Sarr missed a wide-open, point-blank opportunity right before the break. France controlled possession but failed to record a single shot on target.

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After a scoreless, cagey first half dominated by dangerous Senegalese counter-attacks, a dynamic second-half performance fuelled by Kylian Mbappé and Michael Olise secured the crucial three points for Les Bleus.

In the 66th minute, Olise delivered a precise pass to Mbappé, who turned and slotted home. Substitute Bradley Barcola doubled the French lead in the 82nd minute with a delicate chip over goalkeeper Édouard Mendy. 

Senegal's 18-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye pulled one back with a spectacular 94th-minute strike. However, seconds later, Mbappé answered with a thunderous 30-yard blast into the top corner.With his spectacular brace, Mbappé officially became France's all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing legendary striker Olivier Giroud. 

The goal also saw Mbappe surpass Lionel Messi on the all-time World Cup scoring charts with his 14th goal, which also saw him become France’s all time top scorer in the competition’s history. 

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