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Jose Mourinho gets brand new midfielder to kick off Real Madrid tenure

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:49 - 12 June 2026
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Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a deal to sign one of Europe's best midfielders following the return of Jose Mourinho.
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Silva will be a free agent when his contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the month and looked set to join Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

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However, the Portugal star has reached a verbal agreement to join Madrid, and both parties are aiming to finalise the transfer before Portugal’s World Cup opener against DR Congo next Wednesday.

Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid

The report adds that Jose Mourinho, who is back for a second spell as Madrid boss, personally requested the signing of the former Benfica man.

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The move represents a major blow for Atlético, who were on the verge of securing one of the best free transfers of the summer.

Instead, Real Madrid have swooped in to land one of Europe’s most accomplished midfielders, adding experience, creativity, and leadership to their squad ahead of the new season.

Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City (Credit: Imago)

Silva leaves Manchester City after a glittering nine-year spell in which he won numerous domestic and European honours, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders.

He is expected to partner Aurelien Tchouameni at the heart of Los Blancos' midfield next season.

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