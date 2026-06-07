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Transfer News: Portugal star confirms Barcelona's interest

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 15:55 - 07 June 2026
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Bernardo Silva maintained that his future remains undecided ahead of the World Cup.
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Portugal international Bernardo Silva has confirmed Barcelona's interest in securing his services, opening up about his future as he hits the market as a coveted free agent following the expiration of his contract with Manchester City

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What Bernardo Silva said 

The 31-year-old playmaker who boasts an incredibly decorated resume featuring six Premier League titles is currently at the centre of a transfer battle between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. 

While reports suggest the midfielder holds a strong personal preference for a move to the Camp Nou, Silva insisted that his destination remains undecided. 

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"Barcelona is one of the options, but I’ve NOT made any final decision yet. There are many options, and I have respect for all interested clubs," Silva revealed.

"In the end, I'm going to try to find a team where they want me, where I feel they really love me. That is very important, and the day I make my decision, they will know."

Silva remains focused on the World Cup 

Silva’s comments come amid preparations with the Portugal national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. 

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The two-time UEFA Nations League winner has remained a vital cog for the Seleção, recently starring in the international friendly victory against Chile to kickstart their warm-up campaign.

As Portugal builds momentum for the tournament, Silva and his teammates are currently shifting their focus toward their next preparatory fixture against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, scheduled for Wednesday, June 10,, at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria. 

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