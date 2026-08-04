‘Heartless and Soulless’: 34-Year-Old Mother of Michael Olise’s Secret Child Alleges He Funded Private-Jet Trips for Escorts While Neglecting Their Daughter

Fati Zahra, who says she shares a daughter with Michael Olise, has spoken publicly in a series of explosive Instagram videos, stating she remained silent during the World Cup to avoid affecting his career before raising concerns about his alleged involvement in their child’s life.

The mother of Michael Olise’s daughter has explained why she chose to remain silent for an extended period before speaking out about her situation.

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Fatima Zaunbrecher, 34, posted a series of videos on her Instagram account, @fati.zahra__, on Monday, August 3, in which she discussed her past relationship with the Bayern Munich and France player and raised concerns about his alleged role in their daughter’s upbringing.

Zahra said she initially refrained from speaking publicly because she wanted to give Olise the opportunity to address what she described as his responsibilities as a father in private.

France international Michael Olise | IMAGO

She said she had known the footballer for some time, respected him, and had hoped the matter could be resolved without public attention.

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“I gave him a chance and I didn’t come out way back then because I wanted him to realize that his daughter needs him,” she said.

Zahra added that she had hoped to avoid what she described as a “nasty or messy” public dispute.

‘I Protected Him While the World Cup Was Going On’

Credit: BILD

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Zahra said she was mindful of Olise’s professional commitments during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

She claimed she deliberately limited public comment during the tournament so as not to distract the 24-year-old from his participation with the France national team.

“I also protected him while the World Cup was going on. I didn’t speak on it that much because I didn’t want it to affect his football.”

She said she believed she had acted fairly by giving him opportunities to address the matter privately.

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“So, I gave him good chances, I was fair.”

However, Zahra said she later became increasingly concerned by what she alleged she was seeing online, including material sent to her by others.

She claimed this material suggested Olise had arranged luxury trips for other women, including private-jet travel.

Allegations of Luxury Travel Spending

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Zahra referenced alleged trips to destinations including Turks and Caicos and Tulum, Mexico, claiming they involved private jets and high-end accommodation.

She said she found the alleged spending difficult to reconcile with what she described as a lack of support for their daughter.

“So, he’s giving escorts… or let’s say he’s giving different women, like strangers… he’s giving them vacation while his own child never went on vacation and he don’t pay nothing.”

Zahra said the contrast between the alleged lifestyle spending and her claims about their daughter was what troubled her most.

“Not even a vacation or something for his own flesh and blood which makes me very much angry, and it’s really upsetting.”

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She also questioned the situation from a parental perspective.

“How can you be like this to your own child? Explain this to me please? Because I don’t understand this.”

Claims of Limited Involvement With Their Daughter

Zahra further alleged that Olise had not been involved in their daughter’s life in a meaningful way, both financially and emotionally.

“In those nearly two years that she’s alive, he didn’t even buy one diaper, not one diaper.”

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She also claimed he was not in regular contact with the child.

“He’s not even calling her. Can you imagine? He’s not even asking how his own daughter is doing.”

Michael Olise of Bayern Munich.

Zahra said this alleged lack of involvement contributed to her decision to speak out.

“He’s doing nothing.”

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While acknowledging that Olise can spend his earnings as he chooses, she said her concern was the contrast between his alleged lifestyle and his alleged absence as a father.

“He can spend his money how he wants. It’s his money and he earned it, so he can do whatever he wants.”

Fatima Zaunbrecher | Instagram (@fati.zahra_)

She added that, from her perspective, the situation reflected poorly on him as a parent.

“It shows me that from my perspective, my ex is heartless and soulless. Really. Seriously.”

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Zahra’s comments came days after videos of Olise on a yacht in Turks and Caicos began circulating widely on X.

Bayern Munich star Michael Olise | IMAGO

The footage, which appeared online on July 30, showed the French footballer of Nigerian descent shirtless and surrounded by bikini-clad women as he enjoyed time aboard the yacht. The clips quickly attracted attention online, with social media users attempting to identify the people seen in the videos.

talè Moun sa ki sou Storie Instagram Izolan la se pa M. Olise ? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FJs5Pn4ArT — Yooo Rey 286 (@ReyComan11) July 30, 2026

Internet sleuths subsequently claimed that one of the women pictured on the trip was Pamela Quijas, a Mexican-American influencer and OnlyFans creator from San Diego.

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Olise spotted in Turks & Caicos during the summer break

On the same day, Quijas appeared to share a selfie on her Instagram Story from what appeared to be the same Turks and Caicos setting.

The image reshared by fans on X showed Quijas posing in a colourful bikini and headscarf, with yachts and the turquoise Caribbean waters visible behind her.

The apparent location match immediately caught the attention of social media users, who began comparing her Instagram Story with the viral videos featuring Olise.

Fans subsequently identified Quijas as one of the women who appeared to be part of the footballer’s yacht trip, although neither Olise nor Quijas has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship or whether they travelled together.

So the girl Michael Olise has been sleeping with on his vacation is Pamela Quijas - a Mexican-American OnlyFans model and influencer from San Diego.



Let's be honest. Footballers keep choosing OnlyFans girls over everyone else and at this point it's not even a coincidence… pic.twitter.com/58hGoNqYV9 — Alexanderia 📸 🇵🇭🇰🇷 (@XandriaSanchez) August 1, 2026

The timing of Quijas’ Instagram Story and the circulating yacht footage, however, added fuel to the online speculation, and gave Zahra’s subsequent comments an even more closely watched backdrop.

In her Instagram videos, Zahra specifically referenced alleged trips to Turks and Caicos, claiming that Olise had arranged expensive holidays involving private-jet travel and high-end accommodation for other women.

Fatima Zaunbrecher | Instagram (@fati.zahra_)

She said the alleged spending was particularly upsetting because, in her account, she believes Olise has failed to provide similar experiences or financial support for their daughter.

“We all know that it’s expensive," Zahra said.

France international Michael Olise | IMAGO

“So, he’s giving escorts… or let’s say he’s giving different women, like strangers… he’s giving them vacation while his own child never went on vacation and he don’t pay nothing.”

The videos nonetheless became part of the online conversation surrounding Olise’s private life, particularly after Zahra referenced alleged luxury trips involving other women in her Instagram videos.

Olise has not publicly responded to Zahra’s allegations or the online discussion surrounding the yacht footage.

The Backstory

France international Michael Olise | IMAGO

According to an earlier report by German newspaper Bild, Fatima Zaunbrecher says she met Michael Olise through Instagram in 2022, when the footballer was playing for Crystal Palace. The pair reportedly went on to have a long-distance relationship that lasted around two years.

Zaunbrecher told Bild that their relationship eventually ended after difficulties between the pair and the appearance of another woman. She said she discovered she was pregnant around two weeks after their split.

Bild reported that Zaunbrecher identifies Olise as the father of her daughter, Eleanor, who was around 20 months old when the newspaper published its report in July 2026. The outlet reported that Olise had acknowledged paternity following a DNA test, while Zaunbrecher claimed that he had never met the child in person.

The newspaper also reported a dispute over financial support. According to Bild, Olise’s legal representatives initially offered €836.50 per month, with the figure later increasing to €2,000.

His lawyers, meanwhile, reportedly claimed that Zaunbrecher had sought €60,000 a month through proceedings in France. The two sides therefore offered sharply different accounts of the financial dispute.