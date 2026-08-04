'I never got anything' – Former Super Eagles coach speaks out on unfulfilled Atlanta 1996 reward

Bonfrere Jo says he never received a reward from the Nigerian government for leading the Dream Team to Olympic gold at Atlanta 1996

Former Nigeria Olympic football coach Johannes "Bonfrere" Jo has expressed disappointment over what he describes as the Nigerian government's failure to reward him for leading the country to its historic football gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.

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Bonfrere who masterminded one of the greatest moments in Nigerian football history, guided the Dream Team to an unforgettable Olympic triumph, making Nigeria the first African nation to win the men's football gold medal.

The Dutch tactician led a squad packed with stars such as Nwankwo Kanu, Austin "Jay-Jay" Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Taribo West, Celestine Babayaro, and Emmanuel Amunike, who went on to produce memorable victories over Brazil and Argentina en route to the title.

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Nigeria stunned Brazil 4-3 after extra time in a dramatic semi-final before coming from behind to defeat Argentina 3-2 in an unforgettable final.

'I have not received anything' - Bonfrere

Despite the historic success, Bonfrere says he has never received the same recognition and rewards that were bestowed upon members of the victorious squad.

Speaking to The PUNCH, the 80-year-old coach expressed his frustration.

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"They were claiming that everyone has received their rewards, but I have not received anything. They have never rewarded me for winning the gold medal," Bonfrere said.

While many members of the Dream Team were later honoured with national awards, cash gifts, and houses, Bonfrere insists he has been left out despite playing a central role in the achievement.

Three decades after the historic Olympic success, Bonfrere says his attempts to seek recognition from the authorities have yielded little progress.

📆 On This Day in 1996 pic.twitter.com/vCesG8TICS — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) August 3, 2026

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He revealed that several calls and messages requesting assistance have gone unanswered but remains hopeful that his contribution to Nigerian football will eventually be acknowledged.