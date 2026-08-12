Osimhen DETHRONED! — Top 10 highest paid players in Turkey

The Turkish Super Lig has dominated the 2026-27 summer transfer window, following on from last summer's massive deal for Victor Osimhen.

The league is now becoming the choice destination for players looking for a big payday without leaving Europe. Saudi Arabia used to be the place to go to get a big paycheck, and may still be, but the Turkish Super Lig is starting to look like a genuine alternative, as a league that can still attract top players while competing at the highest level in UEFA competitions.

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Nigerian star Victor Osimhen, a former CAF Player of the Year and legitimately one of Europe’s most feared strikers, arrived in Turkey on a permanent basis last summer, breaking the league’s transfer record, after an outstanding season on loan.

Just like Cristiano Ronaldo broke down the Saudi Pro League gates to allow an influx of stars, Osimhen has brought more eyes and interest.

Mohamed Salah’s arrival on a free transfer after 9 years at Liverpool officially broke the wage system in the Super Lig as Trabzonspor agreed a whopping €23.13 million a year, making the Egyptian the highest-paid player in Turkey via Capology.

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Osimhen now sits second on €20 million. Still an enormous wage, but no longer the top of the pile.

The rest of the list is stacked with other well-known stars. Former Manchester City keeper Ederson is on €17.19 million. N’Golo Kanté and Leroy Sané both take home €15 million annually.

Other stars include Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio and Mason Greenwood, who just joined Fenerbahce from Marseille, while Talisca and Matteo Guendouzi complete the top ten.

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Here is the full ranking of the top 10 highest-paid players in Turkey

Mohamed Salah — €23,130,000 Victor Osimhen — €20,000,000 Ederson — €17,190,000 N’Golo Kanté — €15,470,000 Leroy Sané — €15,000,000 Milan Škriniar — €12,500,000 Marco Asensio — €12,500,000 Mason Greenwood — €12,500,000 Talisca — €10,790,000 Mattéo Guendouzi — €9,000,000

Best paid players in the Turkish League (salary + bonuses). Note these are net (clubs absorb the tax).



The Turkish League are the new destination replacing Saudi League:

- offers much higher salaries than the European Big 5 Leagues

- playing in European competitions (CL, Europa… pic.twitter.com/DSd19OQEh9 — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) August 11, 2026

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