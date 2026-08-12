Advertisement

Osimhen DETHRONED! — Top 10 highest paid players in Turkey

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:08 - 12 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
The Turkish Super Lig has dominated the 2026-27 summer transfer window, following on from last summer's massive deal for Victor Osimhen.
Advertisement

The league is now becoming the choice destination for players looking for a big payday without leaving Europe.

Saudi Arabia used to be the place to go to get a big paycheck, and may still be, but the Turkish Super Lig is starting to look like a genuine alternative, as a league that can still attract top players while competing at the highest level in UEFA competitions.

Advertisement

Nigerian star Victor Osimhen, a former CAF Player of the Year and legitimately one of Europe’s most feared strikers, arrived in Turkey on a permanent basis last summer, breaking the league’s transfer record, after an outstanding season on loan.

Just like Cristiano Ronaldo broke down the Saudi Pro League gates to allow an influx of stars, Osimhen has brought more eyes and interest.

Mohamed Salah’s arrival on a free transfer after 9 years at Liverpool officially broke the wage system in the Super Lig as Trabzonspor agreed a whopping €23.13 million a year, making the Egyptian the highest-paid player in Turkey via Capology.

Advertisement

Osimhen now sits second on €20 million. Still an enormous wage, but no longer the top of the pile.

The rest of the list is stacked with other well-known stars.

Former Manchester City keeper Ederson is on €17.19 million. N’Golo Kanté and Leroy Sané both take home €15 million annually.

Other stars include Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio and Mason Greenwood, who just joined Fenerbahce from Marseille, while Talisca and Matteo Guendouzi complete the top ten.

Advertisement

Here is the full ranking of the top 10 highest-paid players in Turkey

  1. Mohamed Salah — €23,130,000

  1. Victor Osimhen — €20,000,000

  1. Ederson — €17,190,000

  1. N’Golo Kanté — €15,470,000

  1. Leroy Sané — €15,000,000

  1. Milan Škriniar — €12,500,000

  1. Marco Asensio — €12,500,000

  1. Mason Greenwood — €12,500,000

  1. Talisca — €10,790,000

  1. Mattéo Guendouzi — €9,000,000

Advertisement

These numbers show how far the Super Lig has come. Clubs are willing to spend big, and players are willing to come.

Osimhen remains the best striker in the league, but Salah may now be the biggest star in Turkey.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
UEFA Super Cup: Villa star breaks 30-year Barcelona legend's record but PSG reign supreme
Football
12.08.2026
UEFA Super Cup: Villa star breaks 30-year Barcelona legend's record but PSG reign supreme
PSG vs Aston Villa: Luis Enrique surpasses Ferguson, Zidane as Parisiens clinch back-to-back UEFA Super Cup
Football
12.08.2026
PSG vs Aston Villa: Luis Enrique surpasses Ferguson, Zidane as Parisiens clinch back-to-back UEFA Super Cup
Malawi reach historic WAFCON final after beating Nigeria, Ghana and Algeria
Football
12.08.2026
Malawi reach historic WAFCON final after beating Nigeria, Ghana and Algeria
We cannot eat - Kanu reveals Super Falcons players skipped meals after Cameroon defeat
Super Falcons
12.08.2026
We cannot eat - Kanu reveals Super Falcons players skipped meals after Cameroon defeat
Done deal: Barcelona complete Caicedo transfer
Football
12.08.2026
Done deal: Barcelona complete Caicedo transfer
Osimhen DETHRONED! — Top 10 highest paid players in Turkey
Football
12.08.2026
Osimhen DETHRONED! — Top 10 highest paid players in Turkey