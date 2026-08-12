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Won more than both of you - Ex-Tottenham star rains insult on pundits Jamie O'Hara and Agbonlahor

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:02 - 12 August 2026
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Ex-Tottenham star rains insult on pundits Jamie O'Hara and Agbonlahor
Brennan Johnson has delivered a sharp retort to pundits Jamie O'Hara and Gabby Agbonlahor following their scathing criticism of his recent form.
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Johnson officially joined Everton on a four-year contract, ending his brief eight-month tenure at Crystal Palace, where he had arrived for a reported club-record £35 million. 

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The transfer saw winger Dwight McNeil move to Selhurst Park in a direct exchange, an uncommon occurrence in the Premier League.

The Welsh international's time in south London was largely seen as a disappointment, as he failed to score in 26 appearances for the club after his initial transfer from Tottenham. 

Johnson's social media clapback

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The winger's comments came after he completed a rare swap-deal move from Crystal Palace to Everton.

Discussing the surprising transfer on talkSPORT, former Tottenham midfielder O'Hara and ex-Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor offered a blunt assessment of the two players.

Brennan Johnson || Imago
Brennan Johnson || Imago

"I like Dwight McNeil," O'Hara began. "Brennan Johnson has been a myth for a few seasons. He didn’t do it at Spurs. He hides in games."

Agbonlahor echoed the sentiment, focusing on their poor statistical returns. "You look at their output last season," he said, pointing to their lack of goals and assists. "It’s a bit like ‘you give us him and we’ll give you him!'"

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The pair then shared a laugh as O'Hara concluded with a harsh summary: "'We’ll give you crap, we’ll give you crap back!'"

After a video of the exchange circulated on Instagram, Johnson swiftly responded in the comments with a cutting eight-word reply: "Won more than both of these put together."

Jamie O'Hara ||
Jamie O'Hara ||
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In the wake of the viral comeback, O'Hara took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to clarify his remarks, claiming the clip was taken out of context.

"This [is] the [problem] when you only listen to a clip and not the full story," he posted. "We were talking about Brennan's and McNeil’s stats from last season, which were CRAP, not that they were bad players. 

Ex-Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor - Imago
Ex-Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor - Imago

“I’m a fan of McNeill and also said Brennan has all the attributes, but he would admit his season was crap."

Johnson will now be determined to prove his critics wrong at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium, where he will look to recapture his best form under manager David Moyes.

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