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Transfer: Osimhen’s Galatasaray tempt Arsenal with £38m bid for Martinelli

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:49 - 12 August 2026
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Osimhen’s Galatasaray tempt Arsenal with £38m bid for Martinelli
Arsenal have reportedly received a £38 million offer from Turkish champions Galatasaray for winger Gabriel Martinelli.
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Martinelli joined Arsenal from Brazilian club Ituano in 2019 and quickly became a key figure under manager Mikel Arteta. 

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Known for his pace and skill, he has primarily featured on the left wing but can also operate as a central striker.

His impressive performances established him as one of the Premier League's most dynamic young talents. However, this substantial offer from Galatasaray has now cast doubt over his future at the Emirates Stadium.

Galatasaray bid for Martinelli

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According to transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg, the Istanbul-based club submitted an official bid of €45 million (£38m) on Tuesday, making the Brazilian their primary transfer target in a bold move to bolster their squad.

The offer is now under consideration by Arsenal, who must decide whether to part ways with the 25-year-old forward. 

Arsenal star Martinelli || Imago
Arsenal star Martinelli || Imago

Galatasaray, who are set to compete in the Champions League this season, are eager to add a high-profile attacker to their ranks and have identified Martinelli as the ideal candidate.

The Turkish giants have demonstrated significant ambition in the transfer market recently, securing major signings to enhance their competitiveness in Europe. 

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Acquiring a player of Martinelli's calibre would be another major statement of intent. With the bid now officially on the table, the decision rests with Arsenal. 

The club must weigh whether the £38 million valuation is sufficient to open negotiations for a player who has both Premier League and Champions League experience and is entering his prime years. 

Should Martinelli depart, Arteta would be left to reassess his attacking options before the transfer window closes, with Barcola still on the Gunners' radar.

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