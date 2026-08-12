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Official: Ex-Chelsea and Man United star Lukaku completes move to Fenerbahce

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:43 - 12 August 2026
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Lukaku completes move to Fenerbahce
Romelu Lukaku has officially joined Turkish side Fenerbahce, with Napoli confirming the striker's departure.
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Lukaku's time at Napoli was brief after joining from Chelsea in the summer of 2024 for €30.7 million.

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He scored 14 goals in 45 appearances, helping the club secure both the Serie A title and the Supercoppa Italiana. 

However, his performance dropped due to constant injuries, which limited his playing time last season.

Lukaku joins Fenerbahce

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Following his struggles, the Belgian has decided to begin a new chapter and has been signed for a reported fee of €6 million plus performance-related bonuses. 

The transfer was agreed upon earlier this week, and Lukaku is understood to have completed his medical examinations in his native Belgium, where he had remained following his country's 2026 World Cup campaign. 

Fenerbahce signs Lukaku || X
Fenerbahce signs Lukaku || X

His final season in Italy was hampered by a significant muscle injury sustained during a pre-season friendly. 

The injury limited his playing time and impacted his form leading into the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

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Both Napoli and Fenerbahce announced the deal through official statements on their websites. The 33-year-old striker has signed a one-year contract with the Turkish club, which includes an option for a second season.

As part of the initial transfer agreement, Napoli will owe Chelsea approximately 40 per cent of the fee received from Fenerbahce.

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