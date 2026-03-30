‘I’ve had to deal with injury ’ - Lukaku addresses allegation claiming he refused to play for Napoli

Romelu Lukaku has addressed the growing speculation surrounding his absence from Napoli, taking to Instagram to confirm he is dealing with an injury and is not refusing to play for the club.

After days of rumours, potential ultimatums, and threats of legal action from Napoli, the Belgian striker has personally clarified his situation.

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The confusion began after comments from Belgium manager Rudi Garcia. After initially including Lukaku in his squad, Garcia announced the striker would be released to return to his club to work on his fitness.

However, Lukaku never arrived back in Naples as expected, leading to widespread confusion and reports of a dispute with the club.

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Lukaku's statement

In a social media post, Lukaku explained why he has remained in Belgium instead of returning to his club.

The former Inter and Roma forward revealed he has been feeling unwell and underwent medical tests in his home country.

The examinations, conducted by doctors and personal trainers, diagnosed inflammation in his hip flexor.

Romelu Lukaku (Credit: Imago)

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This prompted his decision to undergo rehabilitation in Belgium, stating his goal is to be "100% fit". Lukaku was also firm in his commitment, assuring fans he would "never turn his back on Napoli".

In his post, Lukaku detailed the challenges he has faced recently. "This season has been tough for me," he wrote.

"I’ve had to deal with an injury and a personal loss. I know there’s been a lot of speculation about my situation in recent days, and it’s important to set the record straight."

"The truth is that I haven’t been feeling physically well in recent weeks. I had a check-up whilst I was in Belgium, and it turned out that there was inflammation in my hip flexor."

Lukaku scores for Napoli || Imago

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"Given that this is the second problem I’ve had since returning at the start of November, I’ve decided to undergo rehabilitation in Belgium," he explained.

Lukaku reiterated his dedication to the club, referencing a recent interview. "I imagine you’ve seen the interview I gave in Verona.

“I’ll never turn my back on Napoli; I just want to play and win with my team. But right now I need to be sure I’m 100% fit: I haven’t been recently, and that’s taken its toll on me mentally."

He concluded with a promise to return stronger and contribute to the team's success. "It's been a tough year, but in the end, I'll pull through and help Napoli and my national team achieve their respective goals. That's the only thing I want."

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