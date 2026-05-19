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Arteta reacts to shock news of mentor Pep Guardiola leaving Man City

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:36 - 19 May 2026
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Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reacted to reports of Pep Guardiola leaving Manchester City at the end of the season.
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The Gunners defeated Burnley 1-0 on Monday night to take a massive step towards winning the Premier League, but during the game, news broke of Pep Guardiola's impending exit after a decade as Man City boss.

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There has been no official word from Guardiola or the Etihad club, but the expectation is that the ⁠55-year-old will announce his departure shortly after City play Aston ⁠Villa on the final day.

It has already been a season to remember for City, having again won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, the latter clinched last weekend by beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley, to secure Guardiola's 20th trophy in 10 seasons.

Arteta reacts to Guardiola's reported exit from Man City

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The Premier League title remains in his and his squad’s grasp ahead of Tuesday evening’s trip to Champions League-chasing Bournemouth, although Arsenal are firmly in the driving seat.

Arteta was asked for his response to the rumours of his long-time mentor turned rival.

“I cannot comment on that. I think the day that he decides to stay or leave, then we can comment," he said.

Arteta learned the ropes of management under the tutelage of Guardiola, spending over three years as part of the backroom staff at the Etihad.

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Enzo Maresca, another former Guardiola assistant, who was sacked by Chelsea in January, is expected to replace the departing Spaniard at Manchester City.

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