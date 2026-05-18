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Guardiola set to leave Manchester City

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:23 - 18 May 2026
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Pep Guardiola is set to leave as a Premier League legend after 10 years of dominance in the English top flight.
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Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to send shockwaves through world football by departing the Etihad Stadium at the conclusion of the current season. 

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Guardiola exit rumours now tangible

While rumours of an impending exit have been quietly bubbling under the surface for months, a report published today by the Daily Mail explicitly claims that the Catalan tactician has definitively decided to step down this summer. 

Guardiola has consistently denied these mounting speculations during recent press conferences, repeatedly deflecting questions by emphasising that he still has a full year remaining on his current contract, which officially expires in 2027. 

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However, the Daily Mail insists that his imminent departure is now a widely known "open secret" among the club's hierarchy and his inner circle. 

With the boardroom reportedly already preparing for life after their talismanic leader, several coaches have been linked as possible replacements, most notably, former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

The end of an era

Should Guardiola officially walk away, he will indisputably leave as one of the greatest and most transformative managers in Premier League history. 

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His staggering legacy in Manchester is defined by an era of absolute domestic supremacy, having successfully captured six league crowns, the elusive Champions League, three FA Cups, and five EFL Cups. 

Even amid the relentless pressure and emotional toll of what appears to be his final campaign, the 55-year-old has kept his squad operating at a competitive level. 

He has already secured two pieces of silverware this season and currently has his side positioned to potentially secure yet another Premier League title in the ongoing race against Arsenal. 

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