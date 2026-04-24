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Guardiola could leave Manchester City for shock national team job

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:23 - 24 April 2026
Pep Guardiola || Imago
Pep Guardiola || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly the top candidate for one of the most prestigious national team jobs.
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Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly the top target to take over as the next head coach of the Italian national team.

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The Azzurri are currently searching for a new leader after Gennaro Gattuso was relieved of his duties following Italy’s disastrous failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola II Imago

Guardiola linked with shock move to manage Italy

The four-time world champions were condemned to missing their third consecutive tournament after a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Bosnia & Herzegovina last month.

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The fallout from the exit was swift, with FIGC president Gabriele Gravina and delegation chief Gianluigi Buffon both resigning from their positions.

According to Marca, the Italian hierarchy has a "dream" of securing Guardiola this summer.

While the Spaniard has one year left on his contract at the Etihad, there is growing speculation that he could depart after a decade in Manchester.

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City are reportedly pushing for a final decision on his future, having already held exploratory talks with Enzo Maresca as a potential successor.

Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Guardiola is "happy" to entertain a proposal from the Italian Football Federation.

Should he take the job, the 55-year-old would become only the second foreign coach in Italy's history, and the first since Helenio Herrera in the 1960s.

Guardiola would bring an unparalleled resume to the role, having secured 40 major trophies across his legendary stints with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City.

For an Italian side at its lowest ebb, the arrival of the world’s most decorated active manager would signal a massive statement of intent.

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