Neymar tipped to join Messi and Suarez by former teammate

The MSN gang is on the brink of being reunited at Inter Miami

Neymar could be set for a sensational reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami, according to former Brazil international Felipe Melo.

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The Brazilian forward's contract with Santos expires in December, and Melo claims Neymar will move to Major League Soccer in January.

Neymar tipped for Inter Miami reunion

Neymar returned to boyhood club Santos in January 2025 after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, but his future remains uncertain with his current contract due to expire at the end of the year.

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The 34-year-old has previously suggested that retirement could be an option once his Santos deal expires. However, Melo has now claimed that Neymar has already decided on his next destination.

"I talked to a friend of mine who passed me some news about Santos before. "He told me Neymar is going to play in Miami. Starting in January, Neymar is going to Miami. If it happens, I was the first one to break the news here. Let's wait and see what happens," Melo said on YouTube.

A move to Inter Miami would reunite Neymar with two of his closest former Barcelona teammates in Messi and Suarez. The trio famously formed the devastating 'MSN' attack at Barcelona between 2014 and 2017, combining for 363 goals across three seasons.

Their first campaign together produced 122 goals and ended with Champions League glory, while Neymar eventually left Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record £198 million transfer.

'MSN' reunion could be on the cards

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Messi moved to Inter Miami in 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain and has since established himself as one of the club's biggest stars.

The Argentine has scored 92 goals in 106 appearances for the Florida club, while Suarez joined him later that year and has contributed 52 goals.

Neymar's arrival would therefore complete one of football's most iconic attacking partnerships. However, the Brazilian has yet to confirm that he intends to continue playing beyond December.

Since returning to Santos, Neymar has scored 14 goals in 29 league appearances, but he has admitted that he does not know what his future holds.

"I'm not thinking about stopping, nor do I know how long I'll carry on. "I really don't know what I'm going to do. There's still a long way to go until December, so let's take it one step at a time," Neymar said.

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