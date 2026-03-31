Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Napoli set to give Lukaku the Osimhen treatment after recent debacle
Napoli’s dressing room drama has taken another dramatic twist, with Romelu Lukaku now at the centre of a growing disciplinary storm.
The situation has drawn striking comparisons to how the club previously handled Victor Osimhen, raising serious questions about the striker’s future.
Lukaku faces disciplinary action after training snub
Romelu Lukaku has landed himself in hot water after failing to report for training, prompting Napoli to release a strongly worded statement.
“Napoli announce that Romelu Lukaku did not respond to today’s call-up ahead of the resumption of training,” the club confirmed, adding that they are considering “appropriate disciplinary measures.”
The Belgian striker had withdrawn from international duty citing poor fitness but remained in Belgium to train individually instead of returning to Italy, a decision that has clearly not gone down well with the club hierarchy.
Reports suggest Napoli could go as far as freezing Lukaku out of the first team, while legal teams are already reviewing the situation. In extreme circumstances, contract termination has not been ruled out, highlighting just how serious the standoff has become ahead of their clash with AC Milan.
Osimhen déjà vu as Napoli consider drastic steps
The unfolding saga bears an uncanny resemblance to the treatment of Victor Osimhen just a season ago. The Nigerian striker was famously frozen out after a failed transfer move, removed from the squad, and even stripped of his iconic number 9 shirt, ironically handed to Lukaku.
Osimhen’s fallout with Napoli eventually forced him into a loan move to Galatasaray that window after being excluded from Serie A registration, with tensions reportedly boiling over behind the scenes.
Now, Lukaku risks walking the same path. Napoli’s willingness to take a hardline stance suggests no player is bigger than the club, regardless of status or reputation.
With tensions escalating and key decisions looming, the coming days could define Lukaku’s future in Naples, and confirm whether history is truly repeating itself at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.