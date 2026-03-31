Napoli set to give Lukaku the Osimhen treatment after recent debacle

Ex-Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could be dealt the same hand as Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen by Napoli

Napoli’s dressing room drama has taken another dramatic twist, with Romelu Lukaku now at the centre of a growing disciplinary storm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The situation has drawn striking comparisons to how the club previously handled Victor Osimhen, raising serious questions about the striker’s future.

Lukaku faces disciplinary action after training snub

Romelu Lukaku has landed himself in hot water after failing to report for training, prompting Napoli to release a strongly worded statement.

“Napoli announce that Romelu Lukaku did not respond to today’s call-up ahead of the resumption of training,” the club confirmed, adding that they are considering “appropriate disciplinary measures.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Belgian striker had withdrawn from international duty citing poor fitness but remained in Belgium to train individually instead of returning to Italy, a decision that has clearly not gone down well with the club hierarchy.

Reports suggest Napoli could go as far as freezing Lukaku out of the first team, while legal teams are already reviewing the situation. In extreme circumstances, contract termination has not been ruled out, highlighting just how serious the standoff has become ahead of their clash with AC Milan.

Osimhen déjà vu as Napoli consider drastic steps

The unfolding saga bears an uncanny resemblance to the treatment of Victor Osimhen just a season ago. The Nigerian striker was famously frozen out after a failed transfer move, removed from the squad, and even stripped of his iconic number 9 shirt, ironically handed to Lukaku.

Osimhen’s fallout with Napoli eventually forced him into a loan move to Galatasaray that window after being excluded from Serie A registration, with tensions reportedly boiling over behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Lukaku risks walking the same path. Napoli’s willingness to take a hardline stance suggests no player is bigger than the club, regardless of status or reputation.