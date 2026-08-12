‘I want to fulfil my dream’ - Alvarez and Simeone hold showdown talk amid summer transfer

The uncertain future of Julian Alvarez at Atletico Madrid has intensified after the Argentine striker held a direct meeting with manager Diego Simeone to discuss his desire for a transfer.

The Argentine has been the subject of transfer speculations this summer, with Barcelona keen on signing the forward.

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Last season, Alvarez was a vital player for Atletico, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

While his representatives continue to explore potential solutions, Atletico Madrid remains adamant that their star striker is an essential part of their project and will not be sold.

Alvarez transfer meeting with Simeone

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Alvarez, nicknamed 'La Araña' (The Spider), reportedly arrived early to speak privately with Simeone, seeking clarity on his situation as the summer transfer window nears its conclusion.

The face-to-face conversation took place on Wednesday morning at the club's Majadahonda training complex before the first-team squad began their session.

According to reports from outlets like Mundo Deportivo, the discussion was frank but amicable. This meeting follows Alvarez's public declaration during the World Cup, where he broke his silence on his future.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid || Imago

"I don't think it's the right moment to talk, but I also don't want to hide," Alvarez stated. "I try to be an honest person.

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“I spoke with the people at the club... and I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream."

Despite the striker's plea, Simeone's position remains aligned with the club's hierarchy. The manager has consistently echoed the firm stance taken by CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin, who has made it clear that the 2022 World Cup winner is not for sale.

The club's resolve has only been strengthened by recent events. With Alvarez's agents present in Madrid, the Atletico leadership has "closed ranks," refusing to entertain any offers for the forward.

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Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone || Image credit: Imago

Furthermore, an injury to fellow forward Alexander Sorloth has made Alvarez's presence even more critical to Simeone's plans for the upcoming season.