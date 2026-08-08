Arsenal make move to hijack Barcola’s deal from Liverpool after Vinicius Jr's setback

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, potentially challenging Liverpool for the highly-rated Frenchman's signature after their primary target, Vinicius Jr, committed his future to Real Madrid.

The Gunners had been preparing a significant offer for the Brazilian star, whose previous contract at the Bernabeu was entering its final year.

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With Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen his options on the left wing, especially following Leandro Trossard's departure to Beşiktaş, the club have turned their attention to other targets.

Arsenal move for Barcola

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According to reports, PSG's Barcola has emerged as an "attractive option" for the North London club.

However, Arsenal may find themselves playing catch-up. Liverpool have already been in negotiations over personal terms with the 23-year-old as they search for a successor to the departed Mo Salah.

Andoni Iraola's side has identified Barcola as a priority and has been working on the deal for several weeks.

Barcola in action || Imago

A major obstacle for any potential buyer is PSG's steep valuation of the player, with the French champions reportedly demanding a fee in the region of £130 million.

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It is understood that Liverpool have informed PSG that they are unable to meet this asking price, which could create an opening for Arsenal to make their move.

Barcola has been a key figure for PSG since his 2023 transfer from Lyon, making 152 appearances and scoring 39 goals.

His tenure has coincided with a successful period for the club, including two Champions League trophies and three Ligue 1 titles.

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