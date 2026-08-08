Luis Enrique unleashes terrifying €730m PSG squad for Michael Carrick’s Manchester United clash

The star-studded Parisian traveling group features the blockbuster return of Portuguese maestro Vitinha and midfield general Joao Neves, locking down a lethal engine room to test the Red Devils in Stockholm.

The Killer Trio Confirmed: Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique sends a clear warning shot to Michael Carrick by naming global superstars Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Vitinha, and Joao Neves in his matchday squad.

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The €730M Core: Despite heavy initial speculation that the French giants would be without their primary assets, the official squad sheet reveals a terrifying mix of elite experience and explosive young depth.

Tactical Blueprint Unlocked: Rising talents Senny Mayulu and Ibrahim Mbaye are integrated alongside established wall Marquinhos, setting up a brutal test for Manchester United's system.

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The absolute pinnacle of pre-season warfare has arrived, and Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has officially laid down an unyielding gauntlet for Manchester United.

The French giants have officially confirmed their travelling matchday squad for this afternoon’s glamourous pre-season blockbuster against Michael Carrick’s evolving Red Devils.

Luis Enrique drops multi-million dollar bombshell squad selection ahead of Manchester United clash.

Far from treating the Scandinavian fixture as a low-stakes exercise, Enrique has aggressive intent, naming a lethal, multi-million-pound convoy packed with world-class international stars to heavily pressure United's structural modifications.

DON'T MISS THIS N10.2 BILLION REVOLUTION: Before dissecting PSG's star-studded matchday squad, find out how corporate funding just exploded domestically after a historic NPFL sponsorship deal.

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🇸🇪 Le groupe de Parisiens pour la rencontre de préparation face à Manchester United en Suède.#PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/ZHS0nTJY8W — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 8, 2026

The Lethal Portuguese Midfield Engine Returns

The headline news shaking up the football world is the blockbuster return of PSG's elite Portuguese core.

After being granted extended breaks following their intense summer 2026 FFA World Cup run, midfield maestro Vitinha and defensive anchor Joao Neves have officially reported to duty, diving straight into the squad list for the Sweden encounter.

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The return of Neves alongside Vitinha ensures that PSG's engine room possesses supreme structural dominance and creative vision, throwing a massive challenge at United's freshly integrated summer signings like Youri Tielemans.

Adding further thickness to the Parisian lines is the inclusion of full-back Nuno Mendes, completing a frighteningly talented Portuguese trio that is fully prepared to dictate the rhythm of the match.

Neves scored Portugal's only goal in the game against DR Congo | IMAGO

DON'T MISS THIS €140M GALACTICO LAUNCH: While Luis Enrique rallies his troops for the friendly, see how Ivorian teenager Yan Diomande sparked a bitter transfer civil war during his first Real Madrid session.

Clean Sheets and Multi-Million Pound Protection

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Enrique is taking absolutely zero chances at the back. The defensive block features Brazilian general Marquinhos alongside Ukrainian powerhouse Illia Zabarnyi, who arrived in a high-profile £57 million transfer from Bournemouth to prepare for the post-Marquinhos era.

In the goalkeeping department, the manager has named a highly competitive squad including UCL-winning goalkeeper, Matvey Safonov, and the highly rated Lucas Chevalier, ensuring United's attackers face a brick wall.

Marquinhos was in fine form vs PSG. (Photo Credit: PSG/X)

Upfront, the creative burden will be marshaled by Georgian magician Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whose explosive pace out wide is expected to ruthlessly exploit any vulnerabilities in United's backline.

With young prospects like Senny Mayulu and Ibrahim Mbaye filling out the tactical bench, the Parisian giant looks completely primed to unleash total chaos at the Strawberry Arena.

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