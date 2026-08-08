Diomande: Mourinho unleashes record-shattering €140m African at Real Madrid training, sparking brutal Rodri outrage

A wave of fan fury has completely overshadowed a historic €140 million transfer saga after Africa's most expensive player joined his new teammates, leaving supporters to claim the club's aggressive summer business is fundamentally broken.

The €140 Million Benchmark: Cote d'Ivoire winger Yan Diomande officially shatters the historical transfer records of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jude Bellingham to become the most expensive signing in both Real Madrid and African football history.

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The Mourinho Integration: The 19-year-old prodigy completed his first official training session under newly appointed boss Jose Mourinho ahead of a pre-season clash against Ferencvaros in Budapest.

The Tactical Backlash: Furious supporters are slamming club president Florentino Perez for splashing a fortune on an unproven teenager while actively losing the race for Ballon d'Or winner Rodri to arch-rivals Barcelona.

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The global football economy has been rocked to its absolute core as Cote d’Ivoire international winger Yan Diomande officially reported for duty at Real Madrid following his monumental €140 million move from German powerhouse RB Leipzig.

While the Spanish giants gleefully celebrated the arrival of Africa's most expensive player ever on their official media channels, a massive civil war has erupted across the club's fanbase.

DON'T MISS THIS TURKISH TRANSFER BOMBSHELL: Before tracking Diomande's tactical integration under Mourinho, find out why Mohamed Salah's record-breaking move to Trabzonspor poses zero threat to Victor Osimhen.

Despite the unprecedented financial scale of the long-term deal, key market observers and furious supporters warn that the club’s hyper-aggressive spending strategy could backfire spectacularly.

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Yan Diomande in his first session at Real Madrid.

"A Fast Car Without Tires"

The initial euphoria surrounding Diomande's arrival quickly deteriorated into a fierce debate regarding squad construction.

Furious internet statements have aggressively called out the board for loading the frontline with firepower while completely ignoring a glaring two-year void in defensive midfield.

☝️ ¡Primer día en la oficina para Diomande! pic.twitter.com/iQ9esRhe6O — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 7, 2026

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One viral fan assessment compared the current squad architecture to "boosting a car's speed but removing its tires," arguing that possessing a spectacular attack means absolutely nothing if the team cannot move forward cleanly without a proper on-field organiser.

The Looming Barcelona Disaster

Compounding the viral outrage is Real Madrid's apparent failure to secure highly coveted Spanish midfield anchor Rodri.

DON'T MISS THIS WAFCON KNOCKOUT WAR: While Real Madrid fans clash over their multi-million-pound spending, see how Cape Verde completely exposed Cameroon's flaws to hand the Super Falcons the ultimate blueprint.

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With heavy rumours circulating that the Ballon d'Or winner actively prefers a move to Barcelona, the Madrid faithful are aggressively blasting Florentino Perez for misallocating resources.

Supporters living in rival territories have voiced immense panic, claiming that allowing Barcelona to snatch Rodri away completely overshadows the hype of pairing Diomande with Vinícius Junior on the flanks.

"First Day in the Office" Amid Extreme Pressure

Despite the heavy digital noise, the 19-year-old superstar focused entirely on business during his highly anticipated "first day in the office."

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Real Madrid documented his opening session with Mourinho’s first team as they finalized tactical preparations before flying out to Hungary.