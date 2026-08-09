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‘That is a real shame’- Fans blast Osimhen for thuggery behaviour in Galatasaray loss

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:01 - 09 August 2026
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Fans blast Osimhen for thuggery behaviour
Super Eagles and Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen has received criticism for his thuggery behaviour during games.
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The Turkish champions suffered their third loss in their preparation for the new season, in a 2-1 defeat to Villarreal.

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Osimhen, who returned to the team after his summer break, got off to a good start, scoring two goals in his last two friendly games.

Although he scored against Villarreal, the game did not end without Osimhen getting involved in a fight. 

Fans slam Osimhen’s behaviour 

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The incident happened in the 37th minute of the first half when Osimhen tried to make a run into the box as he was anticipating a cross.

However, he was blocked off by a Villarreal player, with the action infuriating the Super Eagles star, which led to an altercation between both players.

Osimhen’s actions have been questioned by fans on social media, who have asked the forward to manage his emotions. 

A popular football analyst, Solace Chukwu, reacted to the incident, saying, “Victor Osimhen is a passionate, feisty character for better or worse, but what is the point of this in a friendly? 

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“It is steadily getting to the point now where these antics are overshadowing everything else, and that is a real shame.”

Under his comment section, a fan criticised Osimhen, “Osimhen needs to keep his emotions in check; the Villarreal player didn’t do much action to warrant this kind of behaviour from him. 

Osimhen cautioned after altercation with Villarreal player || imago
Osimhen cautioned after altercation with Villarreal player || imago

“Even if the Villarreal player had said something, Osimhen should report it rather than fighting like that in the field; has he forgotten he’s a role model? If this fighting continues, he will be labelled badly, and that will become a stigma in his career. 

“He should be careful; people don’t forget bad behaviours easily. The best thing is to report the situation as Vini does. Yes, we have to protect our Osimhen, but he should compose himself, please 🙏🏾.”

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Another fan commented, “Nobody should blame bigger clubs for not breaking the bank for him; this is not good at all.

“He shouldn't allow his abilities and what he can achieve to be restricted by this kind of behaviour.”

Osimhen scored against Villarreal || imago
Osimhen scored against Villarreal || imago
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A fan responded, “There’s nothing passionate about this… It’s time they talk to him … see the way he is pushing his team members.”

One fan wrote, “This is disgraceful. What kind of temper does this guy have? Someone really need to beat him up in one of these games, so that he will have a reset. Tueh!”

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