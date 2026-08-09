‘No more fights' - Bruno Guimaraes reveals Declan Rice’s message after Arsenal move

Bruno Guimaraes revealed Declan Rice’s message after completing his £75m move from Newcastle to Arsenal.

Bruno Guimaraes has revealed the playful message he received from Declan Rice after completing his £75 million move from Newcastle United to Arsenal.

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Guimarães joins Arsenal || X

The Brazil international has joined the Premier League champions ahead of the 2026/27 season, adding further quality and experience to Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

Guimaraes, who spent five seasons at Newcastle after arriving from Lyon, said he is excited about starting a new chapter in north London and promised Arsenal supporters that he would give everything for the club.

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He said, “I'm so excited to join. I will give you my best, I promise. I'm your warrior, I'll never give up. Hopefully we can create many, many good memories together.”

Rice welcomes former rival to Arsenal

One of the most interesting aspects of Guimaraes’ arrival is his new partnership with Rice.

The two midfielders have been involved in several intense battles against each other in the Premier League, but they will now share the same dressing room.

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Guimaraes revealed that Rice reached out to him after the transfer was completed with a humorous message.

“Rice sent me a message: ‘Come here and please no more fights, now we're friends.’”

The Brazilian admitted that he appreciated the gesture from his new teammate and is looking forward to working alongside him.

“I was happy he messaged me, but the midfield we have here, in my point of view, is one of the best in Europe,” Guimaraes said.

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Guimaraes excited by Arsenal midfield

The 28-year-old believes Arsenal already possess one of the strongest midfield units in European football and is eager to become part of Arteta’s plans.