Cameroon coach concedes underdog status against Super Falcons ahead of WAFCON clash
Nigeria advanced to the last eight with a commanding 6-2 victory over Egypt in their final Group C match.
In contrast, Cameroon progressed as the winners of Group D, setting the stage for a highly anticipated knockout encounter.
Despite booking a place in the quarter-finals, the Super Falcons lost their first game of the group stage to Malawi.
Nguélé gives Nigeria edge over Morocco
Speaking ahead of the match, Nguélé highlighted Nigeria's formidable reputation and extensive history of success in the tournament.
"Nigeria is a very strong footballing nation. They are the favourites in this competition with ten titles to their name," Nguélé stated, as reported by Camfoot.
"The Super Falcons qualified under better circumstances than we did. We're going to ask the players to enjoy themselves."
Despite admitting Nigeria's superior standing, the Cameroon coach emphasised that her team would enter the match with a positive outlook, viewing their progression to the knockout stage as a "second chance."
"The girls are ready to play with a positive attitude. We must thank the Lord. We were given a second chance.
“We find ourselves in the quarterfinals. That's a bonus," she added. "What happens today is in the Lord's hands."
The stakes for this quarter-final are exceptionally high. The four semi-finalists at WAFCON will automatically secure Africa's guaranteed spots at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, adding significant weight to Sunday's crucial match for both nations.