‘Biggest game of my career’ – Rinsola fires Super Falcons warning ahead of Cameroon clash

Rinsola says Super Falcons are ready for Cameroon as Nigeria targets a WAFCON semi-final place and qualification for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons forward Rinsola Babajide has declared that 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final against Cameroon is one of the biggest games of her career.

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She added that the team is fully prepared to face Cameroon.

The defending champions will face the Indomitable Lionesses on Sunday at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, with more than a place in the WAFCON semi-finals at stake.

Victory would also guarantee Nigeria qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, making the quarter-final one of the most important matches of the tournament for the Super Falcons.

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Group stage ✅ pic.twitter.com/eFpi8SWXqJ — Omorinsola Babajide OON 🍫 🇳🇬 (@rinss98) August 7, 2026

Nigeria reached the knockout stage after recovering from a disappointing 3-2 defeat to WAFCON debutants Malawi in their opening Group C fixture.

The Super Falcons responded with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Zambia before producing an emphatic performance against Egypt to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Cameroon, meanwhile, topped Group D after an unbeaten campaign and will provide a significant test for Nigeria's title defence.

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We know what is at stake - Babajide

Babajide believes Nigeria are ready for the challenge and are fully aware of Cameroon's strengths.

She said via Super Falcons Show, “We are very excited to face Cameroon. We have played against them a couple of times before; we know their strengths, we are prepared, and ready to face them.”

The forward also highlighted the enormous significance of the encounter, describing it as the biggest game of her career because of the World Cup qualification opportunity.

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She added, “I would say it is the biggest game of my career because the World Cup is the biggest thing, and everyone wants to play at the World Cup.”

For Babajide, the objective is straightforward: secure victory, qualify for the World Cup and continue Nigeria's pursuit of another continental title.

She continued, “We know why we are here; we need to get the ticket to the World Cup. We are focused and ready for the task ahead.

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“The goal remains the same. Whether it is defending our title or qualifying for the World Cup, we want to win and make Nigeria proud.”

The Super Falcons enter the knockout stage as the defending champions and the most successful team in the history of the competition.