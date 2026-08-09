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Odemwingie urges Super Eagles players to prioritise fitness ahead of new season

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:33 - 09 August 2026
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Odemwingie urges Super Eagles players to prioritise fitness
Former Super Eagles forward Peter Odemwingie has offered crucial advice to the current national team players on maintaining peak physical condition as the new football season gets underway.
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With many European leagues preparing to resume after the summer break, Odemwingie has stressed the importance of fitness and proper hydration. 

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His message comes as the Super Eagles, now under the guidance of coach Eric Chelle, look ahead to the start of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

The national team is set to regroup in September for the first international break of the season, marking the beginning of their journey to qualify for the 2027 AFCON, which Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will co-host.

Odemwingie advises Super Eagles players 

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Recalling a lighthearted moment from his own time in the national team camp, the former West Bromwich Albion striker shared a story to emphasise his point.

"I'll tell you guys a funny story," Odemwingie began. "Super Eagles camp, training day. It was hot. The doc said, 'Dehydrate, dehydrate, dehydrate.'

Peter Odemwingie, West Bromwich Albion || Imago
Peter Odemwingie, West Bromwich Albion || Imago

“I said, 'Doc, are you sure? Maybe hydrate?' He was laughing, and it was so funny at the moment. I never forget that because I keep memories I take from camp."

Using the anecdote as a springboard, Odemwingie cautioned the players against poor lifestyle choices that could lead to dehydration. 

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"If you drink too much alcohol, you will be dehydrated," he warned, before suggesting healthier alternatives. "Coco water, healthy ways always the best way."

Meanwhile, some of the Super Eagles players have begun preparation for the new season, with the likes of Osimhen already hitting the ground running with two goals despite losing their recent match.

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