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'You'll understand me’ - Osimhen explains decision to reject Galatasaray's no. 9 shirt

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:43 - 06 August 2026
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Osimhen explains decision to reject Galatasaray's no. 9 shirt
Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has clarified his decision to turn down Galatasaray's iconic number nine jersey, choosing instead to stick with the number 45 that has served him well.
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Osimhen, who made his move to the Turkish champions permanent last summer after a successful loan, has quickly become a vital player for the Istanbul club with a string of impressive performances.

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Following the departure of Mauro Icardi, speculation grew that Osimhen would inherit the coveted number nine shirt. 

However, the Super Eagles star has continued to wear his familiar number 45 throughout the team's preseason fixtures.

Osimhen reveals reason for rejecting No 9 jersey 

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In a statement reported by Turkish outlet Sabah, Osimhen explained his reasoning, citing the good fortune the number has brought him since his arrival at Rams Park.

"I expect you'll sell more shirts, but I think you'll understand me. Number 45 brought me good luck at Galatasaray," Osimhen stated. "I want to continue with the same number."

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray || Imago
Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray || Imago

The forward has cemented his status as one of the top strikers in the world and has also been linked with a move this summer.

He recently opened his preseason scoring account, finding the net in Galatasaray's 3-3 draw against Rennes in Istanbul.

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How performance has led to speculations about his future, with several top clubs in Europe, including Tottenham, gunning for his signature.

As the new season approaches, Osimhen will be looking to build on his strong form and carry his momentum into the upcoming campaign for the reigning Turkish champions.

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