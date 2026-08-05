Advertisement

Salah set to surpass Osimhen milestone after record-breaking Trabzonspor deal

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:21 - 05 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Salah in tears after helping Egypt to the round of 16 || Imago
Salah in tears after helping Egypt to the round of 16 || Imago
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is already receiving heat from new Trabzonspor star Mohamed Salah
Advertisement

Victor Osimhen's reign as the highest-paid player in Turkish football is officially over after Mohamed Salah completed his blockbuster move to Trabzonspor.

Advertisement

The Egyptian superstar has sealed a record-breaking contract with the Black Sea Storm, setting up an exciting new rivalry with the Super Eagles striker as both players prepare to battle for Süper Lig supremacy.

Salah breaks Osimhen's Turkish salary record

Osimhen made history when Galatasaray signed him permanently from Napoli for a record €75 million, the biggest transfer fee ever paid by a Turkish club.

Advertisement

The Nigerian also became the highest-paid footballer in Süper Lig history after agreeing a package worth a reported €15 million net per season, plus €1 million in bonuses.

However, Trabzonspor have now eclipsed that deal after securing Salah on a free transfer following his Liverpool exit.

The 34-year-old has reportedly signed a one-year contract with the option of an extension until 2028 and will earn a staggering €17 million net annually, overtaking Osimhen as the league's top earner. Salah will also receive 20% of the revenue generated from merchandise sales linked to his image, alongside performance-related bonuses.

Title race set for Osimhen vs Salah showdown

While Salah now holds the financial crown, the battle on the pitch promises to be even more intriguing.

Advertisement

Trabzonspor finished third last season and have made a huge statement by bringing in the Egyptian icon as they look to end Galatasaray's dominance and mount a serious title challenge.

Osimhen, meanwhile, remains the focal point of the reigning champions after inspiring them to another league triumph. The Super Eagles star will be determined to prove that, despite losing his salary record, he remains the league's biggest difference-maker.

With stars such as Salah, Mason Greenwood and Leandro Trossard strengthening Trabzonspor, Osimhen faces arguably his toughest domestic title challenge since arriving in Turkey.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ex-Newcastle star questions Arsenal’s move for Guimaraes
Premier League
06.08.2026
‘I don’t know how he’ll fit into the starting XI’ - Ex-Newcastle star questions Arsenal’s move for Guimaraes
Owen begs Liverpool against Barcola pursuit
Football
06.08.2026
‘It sounds extortionate’ - Owen begs Liverpool against Barcola pursuit as Salah replacement
Infantino apologises over controversial World Cup proposal
Football
06.08.2026
Infantino apologises over controversial World Cup proposal, vows to remain FIFA president
Mikel Obi shuts down Vinicius to Arsenal rumour
Football
06.08.2026
‘He's not coming’ - Mikel Obi shuts down Vinicius to Arsenal rumour
Christy Ucheibe with another penalty for the Super Falcons.
Super Falcons
06.08.2026
WAFCON 2026: Need a penalty taker? — CAF praises Nigeria after Super Falcons perfect record vs Egypt
Super Falcons boss Justine Madugu after the win.
Super Falcons
06.08.2026
WAFCON 2026: Nnadozie Exposed — What shaky Super Falcons must fix after surviving group stage