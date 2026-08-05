Salah set to surpass Osimhen milestone after record-breaking Trabzonspor deal

Salah in tears after helping Egypt to the round of 16 || Imago

Salah in tears after helping Egypt to the round of 16 || Imago

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is already receiving heat from new Trabzonspor star Mohamed Salah

Victor Osimhen's reign as the highest-paid player in Turkish football is officially over after Mohamed Salah completed his blockbuster move to Trabzonspor.

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The Egyptian superstar has sealed a record-breaking contract with the Black Sea Storm, setting up an exciting new rivalry with the Super Eagles striker as both players prepare to battle for Süper Lig supremacy.

Salah breaks Osimhen's Turkish salary record

Osimhen made history when Galatasaray signed him permanently from Napoli for a record €75 million, the biggest transfer fee ever paid by a Turkish club.

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The Nigerian also became the highest-paid footballer in Süper Lig history after agreeing a package worth a reported €15 million net per season, plus €1 million in bonuses.

However, Trabzonspor have now eclipsed that deal after securing Salah on a free transfer following his Liverpool exit.

The 34-year-old has reportedly signed a one-year contract with the option of an extension until 2028 and will earn a staggering €17 million net annually, overtaking Osimhen as the league's top earner. Salah will also receive 20% of the revenue generated from merchandise sales linked to his image, alongside performance-related bonuses.

Title race set for Osimhen vs Salah showdown

While Salah now holds the financial crown, the battle on the pitch promises to be even more intriguing.

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Trabzonspor finished third last season and have made a huge statement by bringing in the Egyptian icon as they look to end Galatasaray's dominance and mount a serious title challenge.

Osimhen, meanwhile, remains the focal point of the reigning champions after inspiring them to another league triumph. The Super Eagles star will be determined to prove that, despite losing his salary record, he remains the league's biggest difference-maker.