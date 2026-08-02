Report: Osimhen says YES to Premier League club

Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen has reportedly reacted positively to a Premier League move this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a deal to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, with the player reportedly open to securing a blockbuster move to North London.

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Head coach Roberto De Zerbi has identified the prolific Nigeria international as a transformative target to spearhead Tottenham's attacking rebuild.

Spurs' approach

The Lilywhites have reportedly made initial approaches worth between £50 million and £55 million to test the Turkish club's resolve.

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Galatasaray are understood to be seeking a fee closer to the £65 million mark to sanction his departure, according to Standard UK.

Tottenham executives are optimistic about bridging the valuation gap and have received indications that agreeing to personal terms will not be a major obstacle despite his substantial wage demands.

The 26-year-old forward has spent the past two seasons in Turkey but still harbours a strong desire to test himself in the English Premier League.

Osimhen was caged by Monza and Venezia.

Galatasaray's valuation stance

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The reported £65 million (€75 million) compromise represents a massive shift from Galatasaray's previous public stance regarding their star forward.