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Inter Miami get perfect conditions to pair Messi with Kevin de Bruyne

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:30 - 02 August 2026
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Inter Miami are reportedly working on a move for Belgian legend Kevin de Bruyne.
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Inter Miami are reportedly preparing an ambitious bid to sign Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as the franchise continues to aggregate high-profile talent in Major League Soccer.

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The Herons are monitoring the Belgium international's situation closely following indications that he has grown unsettled in Serie A, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Frustrations mount in Naples

De Bruyne previously rejected advances from the American club in favour of joining Napoli, but he has recently expressed public frustration regarding departed head coach Antonio Conte's restrictive defensive tactics

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The midfielder's dissatisfaction is expected to compound with the imminent arrival of Massimiliano Allegri, a manager renowned for employing a similarly pragmatic approach.

Inter Miami executives are now positioned to capitalise on the unrest, though they must negotiate a buyout for his current contract at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, which is scheduled to run until the summer of 2027. 

Kevin De Bruyne || Imago
Kevin De Bruyne || Imago

Sporting director Giovanni Manna has maintained that the playmaker remains part of the Italian club's project, but an adequate financial package could force their hand.

Inter Miami's Discovery rights advantage

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Unlike their recent pursuit of Casemiro, where the LA Galaxy held priority negotiating privileges, Inter Miami already possess De Bruyne's MLS discovery rights.

This mechanism grants the Florida-based franchise the exclusive first opportunity to negotiate terms with the 35-year-old, eliminating domestic competition from rivals like the Chicago Fire and NYCFC.

Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne in action for Manchester City (Credit: Imago)

A successful transfer would see De Bruyne join a roster that already features Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and recent addition Casemiro, who made his debut in a 1-0 victory against Montreal. 

Before his move to Italy, De Bruyne established his legacy in England with Manchester City, where he played from 2015 to 2025 and notably secured the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League title and multiple league titles during his peak years with the club.

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