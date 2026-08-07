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WAFCON 2026: Watch Out Super Falcons — Cape Verde expose Cameroon flaws to Nigeria ahead quarter-final tie

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 05:31 - 07 August 2026
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Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon: tactical lessons for Nigeria before WAFCON quarter-final
Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon: tactical lessons for Nigeria before WAFCON quarter-final
Whilst Cameroon still managed to secure the top spot in Group D to set up a blockbuster WAFCON 2026 quarter-final clash against the Super Falcons, the debutants have effectively provided Nigeria with the ultimate tactical blueprint to exploit and destroy the tournament heavyweights.
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Cape Verde may have bowed out of WAFCON 2026, but they left Morocco with more than just a historic first point. 

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In a disciplined, brave 1-1 draw against Cameroon, the Blue Sharks showed Nigeria exactly how to approach Saturday’s quarter-final against the Indomitable Lionesses.

The result that matters for Nigeria

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Cameroon finished top of Group D unbeaten, but could not maintain a perfect record against Cape Verde, with two wins and a draw in Casablanca. 

The 1-1 stalemate sets up a mouthwatering last-eight tie with defending champions Nigeria, who survived a tricky Group C to reach the quarter-finals.

For the Super Falcons, the lesson is clear: Cameroon are strong, but they are not invincible.

SHAKY FALCONS CRISIS: Before studying Cape Verde's defensive blueprint, read why furious local fans are panicking over Chiamaka Nnadozie despite the team's six-goal victory. 

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How Cape Verde did it

  • Early pressure and belief

Cape Verde threatened first in the 19th minute when Ivania Moreira found herself with a golden chance inside the box. 

Her finish lacked conviction, but the very fact that they created a clear opportunity against an already-qualified Cameroon side showed intent.

Eleia Vieira earned her Woman of the Match award vs Cameroon.
Eleia Vieira earned her Woman of the Match award vs Cameroon.
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That early pressure forced Cameroon to work harder than expected and prevented them from settling into a comfortable rhythm.

  • Absorb, then strike on the break

Cameroon punished the missed chance nine minutes later. Naomi Ndjoah Eto drove down the flank and picked out Grace Mendoua, who rifled a superb first-time effort into the top corner to open the scoring.

Cape Verde’s response was textbook. They did not panic. Instead, they regrouped at halftime, stayed compact and waited for their moment. 

Five minutes after the restart, Moreira made amends, applying the finishing touch to level the scores at 1-1.

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The goal underlined a key point for Nigeria: when you stay organised and patient, Cameroon can be caught.

TURKISH TRANSFER BOMBSHELL: While the African continent prepares for a knockout war, find out why Mohamed Salah's record-breaking move to Turkey poses zero threat to Victor Osimhen. 

  • Defensive discipline and VAR luck

Cameroon thought they had restored their lead soon afterwards when substitute Michaela-Batya Abam swept home after a goalmouth scramble. 

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Celebrations were cut short, however, as a VAR review ruled the goal out for a foul in the build-up.

That moment highlighted two things:

  • Cape Verde’s defensive resilience under pressure,

  • and how fine margins and tight decisions can swing matches against Cameroon.

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  • Courage in the closing stages

Nigeria will need the same level of concentration, especially in chaotic box situations.

The match opened up late as both sides searched for a winner. Ndjoah Eto almost produced a moment of brilliance on a rapid counterattack, but her low effort was brilliantly saved. 

In the dying moments, Alivia Kelly was played through on goal, only to see her well-struck effort expertly parried away.

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Super Falcons arrived Rabat in style. Image: Justina Aniefiok (X)

Cape Verde went into the game already eliminated, yet they played with nothing to lose and everything to prove. That mindset allowed them to press, compete and nearly snatch all three points.

What Nigeria can take from this

For the Super Falcons, Cape Verde’s performance offers a practical template:

  • Press high and early: Force Cameroon into mistakes before they can establish control.

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Super Falcons boss Justine Madugu after the win.
Super Falcons boss Justine Madugu after the win.

  • Stay compact defensively: Limit space between the lines and be ruthless in clearing danger.

  • Exploit transitions: When Cameroon commit players forward, attack quickly through the wings and central channels.

  • Believe you can win: Cape Verde, in their debut WAFCON, showed no fear against a more experienced side. Nigeria, with far more pedigree, should match that courage.

Two queens, one crown

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Cameroon will enter the quarter-final as group winners, but Cape Verde’s display proved they can be troubled by organised, brave opponents. 

Nigeria have the quality, experience and physicality to execute a similar game plan, and go one step further.

The Blue Sharks may be out of the tournament, but they have handed the Super Falcons a valuable blueprint.

If Nigeria can combine that tactical discipline with their own attacking firepower, the path to another WAFCON final suddenly looks much more achievable.

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