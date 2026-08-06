Mohamed Salah in Turkey: Why Victor Osimhen has nothing to fear

The Turkish Super Lig has completely exploded after Egyptian icon Mohamed Salah finalised a sensational free transfer to Trabzonspor, shattering records to become the league's highest-paid player. However, despite the massive star power arriving on the Black Sea coast, Galatasaray’s reigning king Victor Osimhen has absolutely nothing to fear. Here is the definitive breakdown of why the Nigerian powerhouse remains the undisputed apex predator of Turkish football.

The blockbuster arrival of Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah at Trabzonspor has completely set the Turkish Super Lig alight, triggering one of the most high-profile transfers in modern football history.

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The Egyptian icon has officially put pen to paper on a lucrative two-year deal on the Black Sea coast after cutting his contract short at Anfield, instantly overtaking Galatasaray's talismanic forward Victor Osimhen as the highest-earning player in the country.

But whilst fans are already anticipating an all-out war for domestic dominance, the reality on the pitch remains entirely unchanged: Osimhen has absolutely zero reason to fear the legendary winger.

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1. Absolute Peak Prime vs. Late Career Regression

The most aggressive, defining contrast between the two iconic superstars lies within their current career trajectories.

At 27 years of age, Osimhen is operating at the absolute zenith of his footballing prime, armed with a terrifying blend of raw physical intensity, devastating aerial dominance, and explosive pace that completely breaks elite defensive lines.

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In stark contrast, whilst Salah remains a world-class technician, he arrives in Turkey at 34 years of age.

Having endured a highly frustrating final year under Arne Slot at Liverpool where his minutes were noticeably managed, Salah's physical baseline is naturally adapting to a less demanding rhythm.

Over the course of a bruising 38-game league campaign, the Nigerian's athletic supremacy hands him a massive physical edge.

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2. Perfectly Oiled Machine vs. A Drastic Rebuild

The team dynamics surrounding both stars suggest that Nigeria international Osimhen holds all the cards.

The Super Eagles hitman functions as the ultimate focal point for a star-studded, cohesive Galatasaray squad explicitly engineered to supply him with endless goalscoring opportunities, allowing him to focus strictly on clinical finishing.

Mohamed Salah in a Trabzonspor kit.

Salah, however, faces a monumental, uphill task at Trabzonspor. Joining an historically inconsistent side that finished a distant third last season, the Egyptian will be expected to carry the entire creative and goalscoring burden completely on his own shoulders, forcing him to drop much deeper just to progress the ball.

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3. Clash of Profiles Protects Osimhen

Crucially, the two players will not be competing for the exact same territory on the grass, meaning Salah’s success will never come at the Nigerian’s expense.

Osimhen operates as a pure, modern number nine whose singular job is to stay inside the box, bully centre-backs, and convert chances.

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Salah functions primarily as an inverted playmaker cutting inside from the right flank, operating as much as a creative architect as he does a finisher.

Because Osimhen's position keeps him consistently closer to the net, the Super Eagles striker remains the overwhelming favourite to retain the Super Lig Golden Boot despite losing it last season to compatriot Paul Onuachu.

Furthermore, the arrival of the Premier League icon serves as a massive win for Osimhen. With millions of global eyes now tuning into Turkish football to watch Salah, the global media spotlight has never been brighter.

Galatasaray fans with Victor Osimhen in pre-season

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Victor Osimhen has the youth, the team and the physical peak to maintain his throne as the Super Lig’s leading striker.

Salah is not a danger to Osimhen’s kingdom; he is the high-profile challenger who will make Osimhen’s continued dominance look even more impressive.