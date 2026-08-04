NPFL: Gbenga Elegbeleye seals historic N10.2bn sponsorship deal, including top Nigerian musicians

Alongside a massive digital overhaul, top Nigerian musicians have officially agreed to storm league venues to explode fan engagement for the 2026/27 season.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is on the absolute precipice of a commercial renaissance that will completely alter the landscape of domestic football.

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League Chairman Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye has reportedly declared that negotiations for a mind-boggling new title sponsorship deal have reached their final stages.

Valued at a staggering N10,224,750,000.00 ($7.5 million) over a three-year duration, this contract will register (if completed) as one of the most lucrative and historic corporate partnerships ever witnessed in Nigerian sports history.

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MUST READ: While the NPFL secures billions in corporate funding, read how a 20-year-old former striker turned goalkeeper completely destroyed tournament hosts Morocco at WAFCON.

🚨NPFL Set to Unveil New $7.5m Title Sponsorship as Elegbeleye Confirms August Kick-Off



Speaking during an interview at the Maldron Hotel in Glasgow, Scotland, Elegbeleye disclosed that negotiations with the prospective sponsor had reached an advanced stage, with the official… pic.twitter.com/BPBUrabKJY — MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) August 4, 2026

Afrobeats Superstars Ready to Storm Match Venues

Speaking directly from the Maldron Hotel in Glasgow, Scotland, Elegbeleye revealed that the massive multi-billion Naira package will be officially unveiled to the public before the league's Annual General Meeting on August 7.

However, the money is only half the story. In an aggressive bid to pull millions of young fans back into local stadiums, the NPFL boss has held direct discussions with leading Nigerian entertainment icons.

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Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, the NPFL Board Chairman. (Photo Credit: Sportsblaze)

These top-tier musicians have signed on in principle to support the league's brand-new fan engagement campaign, promising to personally attend multiple high-profile matches across the country.

"We are finalising the details," Elegbeleye confirmed boldly. "Beyond becoming our title sponsor, this partnership will also strengthen our digital presence. I have spoken with a couple of top entertainers, and we are expected to sign agreements with them in the coming days. Their involvement will significantly increase the league's visibility."

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A Brand-New Digital Army for Local Football

To complement the influx of massive cash and celebrity star power, the league is launching an unyielding media assault online.

Elegbeleye announced the immediate formation of a dedicated social media department, specifically recruiting veteran sports journalists and vibrant young digital content creators.

Ahmed Musa in Kano Pillars.

This newly formed media branch will work tirelessly alongside digital influencers to expand the NPFL’s online footprint.

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Crucially, Elegbeleye maintained that the league will strictly protect its professional August-to-May European calendar.