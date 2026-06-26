Advertisement

NPFL: Where is the money coming from? — Nigerians grill NSC over N2.5bn propos

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 14:05 - 26 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Joseph Arumala has the most goals in the NPFL in Ikorodu City history.
Joseph Arumala has the most goals in the NPFL in Ikorodu City history.
Nigerians have reacted with a mix of hope, scepticism and outright disbelief after the National Sports Commission unveiled sweeping proposals that could reshape the Nigeria Premier Football League.
Advertisement

From bigger prize money to stricter club licensing and a push to return the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, to television, the plans have generated plenty of excitement - but also one big question: where will the money come from?

Advertisement

The proposals emerged after a strategic meeting in Abuja between the NSC and the Nigeria Football Federation, where officials said the aim was to secure the future of Nigerian football and lay the foundations for long-term growth.

NPFL gets N2.5bn proposal

Advertisement

At the centre of the new plans is a dramatic financial reset that has left Nigerians with more questions than answers.

According to Dikko, prize money for the 2026/27 NPFL season could rise significantly, with the champions set to pocket at least N1 billion, while second and third place could earn N500 million and N300 million respectively.

NSC boss, Shehu Dikko says the revamp is a bold step towards restoring Nigeria’s sporting glory
NSC boss, Shehu Dikko says the revamp is a bold step towards restoring Nigeria’s sporting glory

Graduated prize money is also expected to be introduced, in a move officials believe will raise standards and drive professionalism across the league.

“We have agreed to put structures in place that will ensure that the least a player will earn in the league going forward is N2 million,” Dikko said.

Advertisement

“This salary cap may not happen this coming season but in subsequent seasons, that should be the target.”

He also linked the reforms to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope and Shared Prosperity agenda, insisting the government is ready to intervene directly to reset the league.

“What we are doing is in tandem with the Renewed Hope and Shared Prosperity disposition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR,” he said. “We are only his foot soldiers.”

Rangers lift the 2025/2026 NPFL title.
Rangers lift the 2025/2026 NPFL title.
Advertisement

Another major talking point is the clampdown on club licensing. Dikko said the league must become stricter about basic standards, even if that means fewer teams are approved to compete.

“The league is the foundation of our football,” he said. “If there are only ten clubs that are qualified to play in the league, so be it.”

Ahmed Musa and Pillars have endured a difficult season in the NPFL.
Ahmed Musa and Pillars have endured a difficult season in the NPFL.

The NSC also wants the NPFL back on television, with budget support promised for production and broadcast.

Dikko argued that better control of content would improve the product and make it more attractive to broadcasters and sponsors. For many observers, that may be the most important part of the reform package, because visibility has long been one of the league’s biggest weaknesses.

Advertisement
NFF, led by President Ibrahim Gusau. || Imago
NFF, led by President Ibrahim Gusau. || Imago

What Nigerians are saying

But online reaction quickly turned to doubt. One fan asked, “Where will the money come from abi na another lamba?”

Another wrote, “I love this but I hope say no be audio money.” Others focused on accountability, with one post saying, “Not to put up the prizes, the main concern is will they pay them or end up owing as usual.”

Advertisement

There was also criticism of the league’s image and administration. “If they don’t change this trophy and get proper medals and not that panda they give winners they are not ready,” one reaction read. Another user summed up the mood bluntly: “That’s just on paper. We know the country we live in.”

For now, the proposals have done what reform plans often do in Nigerian football: spark big promises, bigger hopes and immediate suspicion.

Enyimba have struggled in the NPFL this season.
Enyimba have struggled in the NPFL this season.

The coming months will determine whether the NSC’s blueprint becomes a genuine turning point for the NPFL, or just another ambitious announcement that struggles to survive contact with reality.

The meeting was led by NSC Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko, NFF President Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, league representative Nasiru Saidu and former NFF General Secretary Bar. Musa Amadu.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
NPFL Enugu Rangers Remo Stars
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Panama vs England 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Three Lions to clinch top spot
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.06.2026
Panama vs England 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Three Lions to clinch top spot
Egypt vs Iran 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Pharaohs to make history in KO rounds
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.06.2026
Egypt vs Iran 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Pharaohs to make history in KO rounds
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Giant-Killers Shatter the Top Tier as Tunisia Cling to Last Place
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.06.2026
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Giant-Killers Shatter the Top Tier as Tunisia Cling to Last Place
Super Eagles legend voices concern
Super Eagles
26.06.2026
‘Nigeria cannot sustain that payment’ - Super Eagles legend voices concern over Chelle’s new contract
Joseph Arumala has the most goals in the NPFL in Ikorodu City history.
Football
26.06.2026
NPFL: Where is the money coming from? — Nigerians grill NSC over N2.5bn propos
Klopp slams Germany's tactics
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.06.2026
‘We chose the wrong methods’ - Klopp slams Germany's tactics in shock World Cup loss to Ecuador