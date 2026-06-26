Egypt vs Iran 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Pharaohs to make history in KO rounds

Group G reaches its climax on Saturday as Egypt and Iran meet with both sides still firmly in the hunt for a place in the knockout rounds.

Egypt arrive with four points and know that a win secures a place in the knockout rounds for the first time in their World Cup history.

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Iran sit second on two points alongside Belgium, meaning a victory here would move them level with or ahead of Egypt and keep their own elimination hopes alive, with Belgium’s result against New Zealand running simultaneously.

A draw leaves Iran relying on other results. Defeat almost certainly ends their tournament.

Egypt vs Iran match preview

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The stakes could hardly be any clearer going into this match.

After starting their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Belgium, Egypt then took a major step towards qualification by beating New Zealand 3-1 on matchday two, a result that lifted them to the top of their group.

It was the first time that the Pharaohs had scored three goals or more in a World Cup game, so they have one foot in the last 32.

Victory here will see them finish as group winners, while even defeat could be enough to progress thanks to their tally of four points.

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However, the Pharaohs will be wary of their chances as they have not won consecutive matches in their last nine internationals (W4, D2, L3), while they have lost their third group game at their last two World Cups.

Egypt have also not progressed beyond the group stage of a World Cup since 1990.

Iran have yet to win at this tournament.

After drawing 2-2 with New Zealand and then holding Belgium to a goalless stalemate, Amir Ghalenoei’s side are still very much alive but need a positive result.

The Persian Cheetahs will qualify for the knockout phase with a win though, while a draw could see them face an anxious wait to progress as a third-placed team.

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Iran will have to overcome their scoring woes to get the three points, having failed to find the net in nine of their 20 previous World Cup games.

Their situation, therefore, demands aggression, but the concern is that their best attacking outlet, Mehdi Taremi, enters this game as the focal point of whatever they build, but the supporting cast has been inconsistent.

Egypt vs Iran head-to-head

These two nations have met just once in recorded history, a 1-1 friendly draw in June 2000.

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There is no World Cup history between them, no continental competition overlap, and no meaningful modern rivalry to draw on.

However, Iran have never lost to an African nation at the World Cup (W1, D2).

Egypt vs Iran bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Egypt to win 2.54 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 2.80 Medium Player prop Mohamed Salah anytime goalscorer 3.20 Medium

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Egypt to win

Egypt sit top of Group G with four points and carry genuine motivation heading into this fixture.

They have already beaten New Zealand 3-1 and drawn with Belgium, and a win here would seal a historic first appearance in the World Cup knockout rounds.

Iran have yet to win at this tournament and have scored just two goals across their two group games.

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A draw seals progression for Egypt and leaves Iran eliminated or in severe jeopardy, so the incentive structure is entirely asymmetric.

At 2.54 odds, Egypt to win is the standout selection.

Over 2.5 goals

Iran’s competitive situation demands they attack, which historically opens games up regardless of which side ends up with the ball.

Egypt have scored three or more goals in their previous World Cup group fixture and conceded in their draw with Belgium, suggesting this is not a team that plays out sterile contests.

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With Iran needing a win and Egypt carrying the firepower of Salah and Marmoush, the best available odds for over 2.5 goals is a reasonable price for a game with structural pressure on both sides to produce an open, result-driven contest.

Goals have come in both Group G fixtures so far, supporting the case for a match with three or more.

Mohamed Salah anytime goalscorer

Salah has scored at this World Cup and is Egypt’s primary creative and goal threat, with 67 international goals in 116 caps.

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He is Egypt’s primary attacking reference point and the player most likely to punish any lapse in Iran's defense in transition.

With Iran needing to commit men forward, the counter-attacking space that created Egypt’s goals against New Zealand will likely reappear here.

Salah at any available price for anytime scorer is the cleanest individual bet on the board.

Egypt vs Iran team news

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With Egypt finding momentum at the right time, Hassan is unlikely to alter either his system or personnel for this crucial encounter.

Hamdy Fathy remains a doubt after being forced off before half-time against New Zealand with a suspected hamstring injury.

Ramy Rabia, who replace Fathy, is expected to retain his place alongside Yasser Ibrahim in central defence should the central defender fail to recover in time.

The Pharaohs are also expected to be without Hossam Abdelmaguid after he picked up an injury against New Zealand.

Iran have no major injury concerns, apart from Roozbeh Cheshmi, who has missed the country's opening two games of the tournament, and could be out for this one as well.

However, Amir Ghalenoei could make one or two adjustments after the draw with Belgium. Saleh Hardani made way for Alireza Jahanbakhsh during that match, and the experienced winger is pushing for a recall to the starting XI.

Should Jahanbakhsh come into the side, Ramin Rezaeian could be asked to operate in a deeper wing-back role, while the rest of the side is expected to remain unchanged.

Egypt vs Iran predicted lineups

Egypt predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Ziko; Marmoush

Iran predicted XI (4-1-4-1)

Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Hajsafi, Kanaani; Mohebi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Jahanbakhsh; Taremi

Egypt vs Iran prediction

Egypt, already unbeaten through two competitive World Cup fixtures and leading their group, are fancied to hold their nerve and claim the win that would seal a historic knockout-round place.

The Pharaohs need a draw or win to reach the knockout rounds, and they will be desperate not to let this opportunity slip away.

Iran are likely to provide a tough challenge and should find the back of the net, but Egypt have momentum on their side and are likely to claim all three points and book their place in the Round of 32.