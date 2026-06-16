Iran v New Zealand: 68-year World Cup record broken in 4-goal thriller

Iran and New Zealand produced a thrilling draw at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the two teams shared points after a 2-2 result in their Group G opener at the Los Angeles Stadium.

The match, which was hugely memorable, and not only for the action on the pitch, but also for setting a rare World Cup record.

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The result marked the fourth draw of the day at the tournament, something that had not happened for 68 years.

The last time four matches on the same day all ended level was during the 1958 FIFA World Cup in Sweden.

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New Zealand vs Iran: 68-year World Cup record finally broken

Monday’s results completed the historic feat: Spain drew 0-0 with Cape Verde, Belgium and Egypt finished 1-1, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay played out a 1-1 stalemate, before Iran and New Zealand capped the day with another share of the spoils.

🚨🚨| 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃: Four draws in a single World Cup day for the 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 since 15 June 1958 which was 68 years ago. 😱🏆



→ Spain 0-0 Cape Verde

→ Belgium 1-1 Egypt

→ Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay

→ Iran 2-2 New Zealand. https://t.co/mKqb5BGaqy pic.twitter.com/9ncitUaYJw — Chi_Annabel❤️ (@EvansInspire) June 16, 2026

On the pitch, New Zealand made a dream start as Elijah Just finished a slick move involving captain Chris Wood to give the Kiwis a 7th-minute lead.

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Iran responded forcefully, equalising in the 32nd minute through Ramin Rezaeian.Just struck again shortly after the break, grabbing his brace in the 54th minute with another clinical finish from Wood’s assist.