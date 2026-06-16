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Iran v New Zealand: 68-year World Cup record broken in 4-goal thriller

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:50 - 16 June 2026
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Iran and New Zealand produced a thrilling draw at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the two teams shared points after a 2-2 result in their Group G opener at the Los Angeles Stadium.
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The match, which was hugely memorable, and not only for the action on the pitch, but also for setting a rare World Cup record.

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The result marked the fourth draw of the day at the tournament, something that had not happened for 68 years.

The last time four matches on the same day all ended level was during the 1958 FIFA World Cup in Sweden.

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New Zealand vs Iran: 68-year World Cup record finally broken

Monday’s results completed the historic feat: Spain drew 0-0 with Cape Verde, Belgium and Egypt finished 1-1, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay played out a 1-1 stalemate, before Iran and New Zealand capped the day with another share of the spoils.

On the pitch, New Zealand made a dream start as Elijah Just finished a slick move involving captain Chris Wood to give the Kiwis a 7th-minute lead.

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Iran responded forcefully, equalising in the 32nd minute through Ramin Rezaeian.Just struck again shortly after the break, grabbing his brace in the 54th minute with another clinical finish from Wood’s assist.

However, Iran showed great resilience, levelling once more in the 64th minute when Mohammad Mohebbi powered home a header.

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