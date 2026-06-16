Lamine Yamal, 18, goes public with girlfriend Inés García, 21, at World Cup following quiet debut

Spain's golden boy was publicly consoled by his girlfriend after making his debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lamine Yamal has officially gone public with his relationship with Spanish influencer Inés García, 21, during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The couple was spotted together in the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, sharing warm and intimate moments. Inés was spotted with Yamal’s family, including his mother Sheila Ebana, as they cheered on the young star who turns 19 next month.

Lamine Yamal with his girlfriend Ines Garcia and his family after Spain's World Cup opener vs Caper Verde | IMAGO

Lamine Yamal with his girlfriend Ines Garcia and his family after Spain's World Cup opener vs Caper Verde | IMAGO

Inés stood out in the stands wearing a Spain national team jersey with “LAMINE” and the number 19 on the back. She looked relaxed and supportive, engaging closely with Yamal’s family throughout the match.

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Lamine Yamal with his girlfriend Ines Garcia and his family after Spain's World Cup opener vs Caper Verde | IMAGO

Lamine Yamal hugging his girlfriend Ines Garcia | IMAGO

Yamal’s Return from Injury and World Cup Debut

Yamal returned from a recent hamstring injury just in time for Spain’s campaign.

Lamine Yamal made his World Cup debut for Spain against Cape Verde | IMAGO

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In Spain’s opening Group H match against Cape Verde on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the 18-year-old came off the bench in the second half.

He delivered a relatively quiet but composed performance, showing flashes of his trademark dribbling and creativity.

Relationship Timeline and Controversy

Yamal and Inés García first sparked dating rumours after being spotted together on holiday in Greece. Their relationship gained major attention when Yamal hard-launched it by bringing García to Barcelona’s end-of-season team dinner earlier this year.

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Lamine Yamal and his new girlfriend Ines Garcia

The romance has faced significant online criticism, with García accused of leaving a long-term boyfriend specifically for Yamal.

Many also questioned the three-year age gap and speculated about her motives. García has pushed back against these claims, stating she was already building her own platform as an influencer before the relationship became public.

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Garcia at the World Cup

Despite the scrutiny, the couple has continued to show affection publicly.

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Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia at the World Cup | Instagram

Who is Lamine Yamal's girlfriend?

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia | Instagram

Inés García is a 21-year-old Spanish fashion and lifestyle digital influencer based in Seville, Spain. She first made headlines after she was spotted with Lamine Yamal on holiday in Greece.

Lamine Yamal and his new girlfriend Ines Garcia

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Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia at the World Cup | Instagram

She partnered with the clothing brand Closet Barcelona to launch a dedicated line of dresses under her own project named "Coco".

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia at the World Cup | Instagram

Her relationship with the 18-year-old Barcelona forward became public in May 2026, when she accompanied him during FC Barcelona’s La Liga title celebrations.