“You guys act like animals” — Viral post calls out World Cup obsession with Cabo Verdean women

What began as admiration for Cape Verde’s supporters after their historic draw against Spain has evolved into a wider conversation about the way the country’s women are being discussed online.

Cabo Verde’s stunning 0-0 draw against Spain was supposed to be one of the football stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Instead, much of social media found itself talking about something else entirely.

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The World Cup debutants produced one of the tournament’s biggest shocks when they held tournament favorites Spain to a goalless draw at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, June 15.

Cape Verde players celebrating their draw against Spain || imago

Goalkeeper Vozinha, 40, produced a historic performance with eight saves to secure a famous point for the island nation of just over half a million people.

Viral post about Cabo Verde sparks outrage

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As clips and images from the match spread online, however, a growing number of posts focused not on Cape Verde’s football achievement but on the appearance of female supporters spotted in the stands.

One viral post declared: “Visit Cape Verde before you get married.”

Visit Cape Verde before you get married. 😍🇨🇻 pic.twitter.com/sPvGsCAza2 — Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) June 15, 2026

Another described Cape Verdean women as one of the country’s biggest attractions, while similar posts quickly accumulated hundreds of thousands of views.

The trend eventually sparked backlash. One viral tweet that has since generated widespread engagement read: “the over sexualization of cape verdean women is #weird”

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the over sexualization of cape verdean women is #weird — swiss bae 🇨🇩 (@thekonyjen) June 15, 2026

The same user later expanded on her frustration after seeing another post about Cape Verdean women circulating online.

“like what the f** does this mean? u guys act like f**ing animals”

like what the fuck does this mean? u guys act like fucking animals https://t.co/n5mHo84PBI — swiss bae 🇨🇩 (@thekonyjen) June 15, 2026

The comments quickly opened a broader discussion about how women from certain countries are often discussed during major sporting events.

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Many users argued there was nothing wrong with complimenting supporters, while others felt the conversation had become excessive and was increasingly reducing Cape Verdean women to their appearance.

Supporter of Cabo Verde is seen during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Spain and Cabo Verde at Atlanta Stadium on June 15, 2026 in Atlanta, United States. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Others pointed out that Cape Verde’s achievement on the pitch was being overshadowed by discussions that had little to do with football.

The bigger picture

Cabo Verde keeper Vozinha was the hero of the match against Spain | IMAGO

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For many supporters of the African nation, the bigger story remains what happened on the field.

Against all expectations, Cape Verde frustrated a Spanish side that enjoyed 62 percent possession and registered 23 shots but failed to score.