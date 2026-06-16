“You guys act like animals” — Viral post calls out World Cup obsession with Cabo Verdean women
Cabo Verde’s stunning 0-0 draw against Spain was supposed to be one of the football stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Instead, much of social media found itself talking about something else entirely.
The World Cup debutants produced one of the tournament’s biggest shocks when they held tournament favorites Spain to a goalless draw at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, June 15.
Goalkeeper Vozinha, 40, produced a historic performance with eight saves to secure a famous point for the island nation of just over half a million people.
Viral post about Cabo Verde sparks outrage
As clips and images from the match spread online, however, a growing number of posts focused not on Cape Verde’s football achievement but on the appearance of female supporters spotted in the stands.
One viral post declared: “Visit Cape Verde before you get married.”
Visit Cape Verde before you get married. 😍🇨🇻 pic.twitter.com/sPvGsCAza2— Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) June 15, 2026
Another described Cape Verdean women as one of the country’s biggest attractions, while similar posts quickly accumulated hundreds of thousands of views.
The trend eventually sparked backlash. One viral tweet that has since generated widespread engagement read: “the over sexualization of cape verdean women is #weird”
the over sexualization of cape verdean women is #weird— swiss bae 🇨🇩 (@thekonyjen) June 15, 2026
The same user later expanded on her frustration after seeing another post about Cape Verdean women circulating online.
“like what the f** does this mean? u guys act like f**ing animals”
like what the fuck does this mean? u guys act like fucking animals https://t.co/n5mHo84PBI— swiss bae 🇨🇩 (@thekonyjen) June 15, 2026
The comments quickly opened a broader discussion about how women from certain countries are often discussed during major sporting events.
Many users argued there was nothing wrong with complimenting supporters, while others felt the conversation had become excessive and was increasingly reducing Cape Verdean women to their appearance.
Others pointed out that Cape Verde’s achievement on the pitch was being overshadowed by discussions that had little to do with football.
The bigger picture
For many supporters of the African nation, the bigger story remains what happened on the field.
Against all expectations, Cape Verde frustrated a Spanish side that enjoyed 62 percent possession and registered 23 shots but failed to score.
Vozinha’s heroics, combined with a disciplined defensive performance, secured one of the biggest results in the country’s football history.