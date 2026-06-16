World Cup
“We are AFRICANS and PROUD!” — Cabo Verdean woman hits back at viral ‘Latinas of Africa’ label
Cabo Verde’s remarkable World Cup debut has sparked more than football conversations.
Following the nation’s historic 0-0 draw against Spain in Group H opener, social media became flooded with videos of jubilant supporters celebrating one of the greatest results in the country’s history.
But alongside the praise came a label that many Cape Verdeans were uncomfortable with.
Several viral posts began referring to Cape Verdean women as the “Latinas of Africa,” a description that quickly gained traction across X and other social media platforms.
What happened?
One widely shared post from Nigerian influencer on X @ read: “Cape Verde women are ready for the World Cup match today against Spain…. the Latinas of Africa.”
Cape Verde women are ready for the World Cup match today against Spain… the Latinas of Africa 😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/m9cGOEXmRT— Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) June 15, 2026
The post generated 52,000 likes and thousands of reactions, prompting an immediate response from Cape Verdeans and others who felt the label misrepresented the country’s identity.
One of the strongest reactions came from a woman who wrote: “Cape Verdeans are not the ‘latinas of Africa’ we are AFRICANS and PROUD!!!”
Cape Verdeans are not the “latinas of Africa” we are AFRICANS and PROUD!!!— إليانا (@AnnaAtreidess) June 15, 2026
Another user questioned the entire concept. “What is the latinas of Africa? Get these Nigerians off this app."
What is the latinas of Africa? Get these Nigerians off this app https://t.co/pdTOE73FvT— Moro🇲🇦 (@BigMorito) June 15, 2026
Others argued that while Cape Verde has unique cultural influences due to its history and Portuguese heritage, reducing an entire nation to a comparison with Latin America ignored its African identity.
The debate emerged just hours after Cape Verde stunned the football world by holding Spain to a scoreless draw in Atlanta.
Tournament favorites Spain dominated possession and recorded 23 shots but could not find a way past veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, whose eight saves secured a famous result for the World Cup newcomers. The performance instantly pushed Cape Verde into the global spotlight.