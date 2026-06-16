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“We are AFRICANS and PROUD!” — Cabo Verdean woman hits back at viral ‘Latinas of Africa’ label

David Ben
David Ben 09:30 - 16 June 2026
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“We are AFRICANS and PROUD!” — Cape Verdean woman hits back at viral ‘Latinas of Africa’ label
The reaction came after a wave of World Cup-related posts described Cape Verdean women as the “Latinas of Africa,” triggering a debate about identity, culture and stereotypes.
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Cabo Verde’s remarkable World Cup debut has sparked more than football conversations.

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Following the nation’s historic 0-0 draw against Spain in Group H opener, social media became flooded with videos of jubilant supporters celebrating one of the greatest results in the country’s history.

Vozinha is the oldest goalkeeper ever to keep a clean sheet on his World Cup debut.
Cape Verde's 40-year-old shot-stopper Vozinha is the oldest goalkeeper ever to keep a clean sheet on his World Cup debut.

But alongside the praise came a label that many Cape Verdeans were uncomfortable with.

Fans of Cape Verde national soccer team is seen reacting during a live broadcast of the Spain vs Cabo Verde World Cup match held at Praça do Comércio in Lisbon | IMAGO
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Several viral posts began referring to Cape Verdean women as the “Latinas of Africa,” a description that quickly gained traction across X and other social media platforms.

What happened?

Fans of Cape Verde national soccer team is seen reacting during a live broadcast of the Spain vs Cabo Verde World Cup match held at Praça do Comércio in Lisbon | IMAGO

One widely shared post from Nigerian influencer on X @ read: “Cape Verde women are ready for the World Cup match today against Spain…. the Latinas of Africa.”

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The post generated 52,000 likes and thousands of reactions, prompting an immediate response from Cape Verdeans and others who felt the label misrepresented the country’s identity.

One of the strongest reactions came from a woman who wrote: “Cape Verdeans are not the ‘latinas of Africa’ we are AFRICANS and PROUD!!!”

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Another user questioned the entire concept. “What is the latinas of Africa? Get these Nigerians off this app."

Others argued that while Cape Verde has unique cultural influences due to its history and Portuguese heritage, reducing an entire nation to a comparison with Latin America ignored its African identity.

The debate emerged just hours after Cape Verde stunned the football world by holding Spain to a scoreless draw in Atlanta.

Tournament favorites Spain dominated possession and recorded 23 shots but could not find a way past veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, whose eight saves secured a famous result for the World Cup newcomers. The performance instantly pushed Cape Verde into the global spotlight.

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