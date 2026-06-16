Why I cried after Spain clash — 40-year-old Cape Verde record-breaker opens up

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha fought back tears after his country’s stunning 0-0 draw against Spain, describing the emotional moment as one of the proudest of his career.

The 40-year-old produced a heroic performance, making seven saves to secure a famous clean sheet on his World Cup debut and help the island nation deny the European champions.

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At full-time, the veteran shot-stopper was overcome with emotion. In an emotional interview, Vozinha revealed he broke down because his grandparents, who raised him, were not there to witness the occasion.

Vozinha reflects on emotions after Spain performance

“I cried after the game because I was raised by my grandparents,” he said.

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“They passed away a few years ago. My mother also couldn’t be here because of visa issues and the costs involved. We couldn’t make it happen in time.”

Vozinha is the oldest goalkeeper ever to keep a clean sheet on his World Cup debut.

Vozinha’s heroics saw him set two notable records: he became the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on his FIFA World Cup debut, and the oldest player to feature in his country’s first-ever World Cup match, surpassing the previous mark set by Curaçao’s Eloy Room (37 years and 182 days).

The goalkeeper, who plays for Chaves in Portugal’s second division, was named Man of the Match.“I never imagined anything like this,” he admitted.

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“It is an incredible honour to represent Cape Verde. We come from a small place, and the road to qualification was very difficult.