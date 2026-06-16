Difficult to understand — Ronaldo slams Ancelotti for decision in Morocco draw

Legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazário has criticised coach Carlo Ancelotti for what he described as a tactical mistake during Brazil’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Morocco in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.

The 49-year-old Brazil legend took particular issue with Ancelotti’s decision to deploy in-form forward Raphinha on the left wing instead of his preferred right flank, in the draw against Morocco.

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Raphinha enjoyed a fine 2025-26 season at Barcelona, scoring 21 goals and providing eight assists in 33 appearances, despite a hamstring injury. While he started many games on the left for the Catalan club, his best position is the right wing.

Ronaldo calls out Ancelotti for tactics against Morocco

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Speaking on ESPN Brasil’s Resenha da Copa, Ronaldo said the decision was hard to understand.

“Raphinha on the left, when he had an incredible year with Barcelona playing on the right? There were decisions that were difficult to understand,” Ronaldo stated.

“In the second half, things started to improve.”

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While critical of the setup, Ronaldo admitted that individual performances were likely hindered by the psychological weight of a World Cup opener.

“I remain very optimistic. I think [it was] the pressure of the first game, and I had already noticed that, because it was not normal to miss so many passes, especially in the first half.

"Casemiro putting himself in a position to receive the ball with his back turned, you know? I think nervousness got in the way of the Brazilian national team.