Panama vs England 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Three Lions to clinch top spot

Panama are striving for their first-ever FIFA World Cup point when they meet an England side looking to secure top spot in Group L.

England sit top of Group L on four points and need only a point against Panama to guarantee progression to the Round of 16.

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Panama, bottom of the group with zero points after two defeats, are mathematically eliminated from advancing, leaving them with nothing but pride and the chance to sign off with a result.

Panama vs England match preview

The last time these two sides met at a World Cup, England handed Panama a 6-1 defeat in Nizhny Novgorod in 2018.

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This was a scoreline that announced England’s ambitions under Gareth Southgate and gave Panama the bittersweet consolation of scoring their first ever World Cup goal.

Eight years on, the circumstances are familiar in one respect: England are comfortably through, Panama are not.

Back to back defeats with no goals scored has made this tournament a sobering experience for a team that qualified from CONCACAF with five wins and three draws and no defeats.

Thomas Christiansen will hope his side can at least avoid a heavy defeat and mark this campaign with their first World Cup 2026 goal.

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For England, though, their World Cup 2026 credentials are facing further questions.

After dismantling Croatia 4-2 in the opening game, the 0-0 draw against Ghana raised questions about The Three Lions’ ability to break down a disciplined low block.

In each of their last four major tournaments, England have now been forced to settle for just one point on matchday two.

Nevertheless, England head into matchday three knowing that a draw will be enough to see them through to the knockout rounds; they sit clear of Ghana on goal difference and one point better off than Croatia.

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Thankfully for them, Panama have shown no defensive solidity in this tournament, conceding to both Ghana and Croatia without registering a single goal.

England’s attack, led by Harry Kane and fueled by Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford, looks well-placed to expose that.

Panama vs England head-to-head

Panama’s first-ever World Cup goal came in the only prior meeting, which England emphatically won 6-1 in the group stage of the 2018 edition.

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Not only did Kane score a hat-trick – joining Geoff Hurst (in the 1966 final) and Gary Lineker (in 1986) as the only Englishmen to do so at the World Cup – but John Stones helped himself to a brace.

This remains England’s biggest victory in World Cup history.

Panama vs England bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.46 High Handicap England to win with -2.0 handicap 2.30 Medium Player prop Jude Bellingham anytime goalscorer 2.90 Medium

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Over 2.5 goals

Panama may not be the most eye-catching of underdogs, but they have avoided heavy defeats.

Thomas Christiansen’s side have failed to score in both fixtures, yet have conceded only twice. None of their last three international matches have exceeded 2.5 total goals.

However, they now face an England side desperate to secure top spot in Group L while boosting their overall goal tally before the Round of 32.

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The Three Lions have kept three clean sheets in four games. Four of their last five outings have seen at least one team fail to score.

Tuchel’s outfit have been clinical, particularly when exploiting space on the counter-attack after sitting deep to absorb pressure.

England comfortably beat Panama 6-1 in the 2018 group stage. Expect something similar, but without Panama finding the net, as the Three Lions eye a commanding finish to Group L.

England to win with -2.0 handicap

Next, we're backing the Ghana game to be just a blip for England as they return to their winning and free-scoring ways against the Central American side.

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With the odds for an England win in the match betting market not offering much value, we have stuck a two-goal handicap on the Three Lions, as we believe a three-goal victory should be on the cards.

A victory in that fashion would almost certainly secure top spot in Group L and remind supporters and the rest of the world that Tuchel's side mean business.

Jude Bellingham anytime goalscorer

A Harry Kane goal would be the easy choice here and there is every chance the Bayern Munich striker does find the net, but a Jude Bellingham goal looks to be better value for this game.

The midfielder has already scored at this tournament and remains one of the Three Lions' key threats.

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Bellingham scores for England || Imago

While potential injuries to Declan Rice and Reece James may force a reshuffle of Tuchel's side, Bellingham still feels certain to start.

And with England expected to dominate the game, it would be no surprise to see the 22-year-old grab another.

Panama vs England team news

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England came out of their clash with Ghana a little worse for wear, as Reece James complained of hamstring discomfort.

Declan Rice – who has been far from 100% for the entire tournament – is also being carefully managed due to a knock.

Tuchel should take no risks with the injury-plagued James in particular, so expect Djed Spence to switch flanks, opening the door for Nico O'Reilly to return to the starting side at left-back.

Kobbie Mainoo has also been tipped to displace Rice if necessary, while questions remain over whether Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford will be given the all-clear to start on Saturday.

However, neither Anthony Gordon nor Noni Madueke justified their starting roles in midweek.

On Panama's end, the Canal Men have been hamstrung throughout the tournament by Adalberto Carrasquilla's adductor injury, and a lack of match fitness for captain and all-time leading appearance-maker Anibal Godoy, who has played just one minute so far.

Carrasquilla suffered a setback in his recovery just before Panama's loss to Croatia, so it would be a surprise to see the midfielder return for the final group game, especially one with nothing at stake.

Panama vs England predicted lineups

Panama predicted XI (5-4-1)

Mosquera; Murillo, Cordoba, Ramos, Andrade, Blackman; Martinez, Barcenas, Harvey, Rodriguez; Fajardo

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Pickford; Spence, Guehi, Konsa, O'Reilly; Mainoo, Anderson; Madueke, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

Panama vs England prediction

England are expected to win this comfortably, especially with the gulf in quality between the two sides at this World Cup.

Tuchel could only hail one of the "best organised defensive performances" he had ever seen after England 0-0 Ghana, and Panama have almost replicated the Black Stars' resolve in their opening two games.

However, Christiansen's men should not trouble the England backline for a second, and while a 6-1 2018 repeat is surely off the cards, England should find ways to break down this low block and confirm a first-placed finish.