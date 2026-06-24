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Thomas Tuchel explains why England didn't beat Ghana

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:52 - 24 June 2026
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England manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted his team lacked the finishing touch in their 0-0 draw with Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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England manager Thomas Tuchel believes his side deserved more from their goalless draw against Ghana in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Three Lions were frustrated by a determined Ghanaian side at Gillette Stadium in Boston, with both teams sharing the spoils after a tense 90 minutes.

England came closest to scoring late in the match when substitute Nico O'Reilly rattled the crossbar with a header.

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The rebound fell kindly to captain Harry Kane, but the striker surprisingly fired over the bar from close range, leaving England wondering what might have been.

Despite controlling possession for long periods, England struggled to find a way through Ghana's well-organised defensive structure.

Tuchel praises Ghana's defensive display

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Speaking after the match, Tuchel acknowledged the quality of Ghana's performance, particularly their defensive discipline and threat on the counter-attack.

"I think the Ghanaians were very good in defending and in counter-attacks for most of the match," Tuchel said.

While disappointed with the result, Tuchel insisted England were unfortunate not to find a breakthrough.

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"But we were unlucky not to score; we must pay more attention to that in subsequent games," he added.

When questioned about whether the draw would influence his plans for England's final group game against Panama, Tuchel remained cautious.

"I don't have any idea whether it will change my plan against Panama in our final group game since the game is in four days," he explained.

Despite dropping points, England remains in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages.

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The draw leaves both England and Ghana on four points heading into the final round of group fixtures, with qualification still firmly in their own hands.

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