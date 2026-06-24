'It is always difficult' - England star Declan Rice praises Ghana after World Cup stalemate

Declan Rice admitted England struggled to break down Ghana's compact defensive setup after a goalless draw in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

England midfielder Declan Rice has admitted his side found it difficult to break down a resilient Ghana team after the two nations played out a goalless draw in their Group L encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Declan Rice in action || imago

The result leaves both England and Ghana on four points after two matches, keeping both nations in a strong position to qualify for the Round of 32.

The Black Stars delivered one of their most disciplined performances of the tournament, frustrating an England side that dominated possession but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

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Rice admits England found it tough

Speaking after the match, Rice acknowledged that England struggled against Ghana's defensive approach.

"It is always difficult when you play against 11 behind the ball as deep as they were, but you have to find solutions. In the last 10 minutes, we were unlucky not to score," Rice said.

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Despite the frustration, the Arsenal midfielder insisted England remains in a strong position heading into their final group fixture.

"We still have a great chance to top the group against Panama, so positivity all round," he added.

Rice also praised the quality and discipline of the Ghanaian side, admitting the Black Stars deserved recognition for their performance.

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He added, "They were very compact, 5-4-1 off the ball and tight spaces to play through, but on the other hand, we can do more with the ball.

"You have to give credit to Ghana. It's tough and they are good players, so it was never going to be an easy game."

The midfielder stressed that England should remain positive despite failing to secure all three points.

"We have one more group game to top the group, so we have to be positive. Loads of top nations draw the first game, so there is no need to be downbeat. We will stay positive."

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