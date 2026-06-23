'Bad news for Ghana' – England boss warns Black Stars ahead of World Cup clash

England boss Thomas Tuchel has warned that the Three Lions will not be pulling punches against Ghana

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has issued a firm warning to Ghana ahead of their highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L match on Tuesday.

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The high-stakes encounter has already captured immense global attention as both heavyweights look to maintain their flawless starts to the tournament in North America.

Three Lions Warn Opponents of Maximum Motivation

The European powerhouses enter the matchday following a thrilling 4-2 opening victory over Croatia, leaving them at the top of Group L on goal difference.

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Despite England’s flying start, Tuchel was quick to acknowledge that Carlos Queiroz's Ghana side remains one of the toughest challenges his squad will face in the group stage.

The German tactician made it clear that the Three Lions will not show any signs of complacency when they take the pitch, stating:

“It’s bad news for Ghana because we will be very motivated. We are playing in one of the most difficult groups, and Ghana is a traditional top football country with outstanding players. Ghana play with a lot of physicality, quality and speed. They don’t mind if they don’t have the ball.”

High Stakes Await Decisive Group L Showdown

Ghana kicked off their campaign with an equally crucial, hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama, secured by a dramatic, late decisive strike from young midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi.

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With both teams locked on three points each, the upcoming fixture is widely viewed by pundits as the decider for who will take total control of the group.