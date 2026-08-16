'This is probably my last year' – Ronaldo drops retirement update after marriage to Georgina

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he could retire from football in the near future

Cristiano Ronaldo has provided his clearest indication yet that he could retire from professional football next summer, admitting that his current season with Al Nassr FC will “probably” be his last.

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The five-time Ballon d’Or winner made the revelation shortly after marrying his long-term partner, Georgina Rodríguez, as he prepares for life beyond a remarkable 25-year playing career.

Ronaldo opens up on retirement plans

Ronaldo, who is just 24 goals away from reaching 1,000 senior career goals, has previously hinted that his playing days are approaching their conclusion.

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Speaking after his glamorous wedding, the Portugal captain told Vogue that he expects to call time on his career when his current chapter with Al Nassr ends.

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said.

The forward also revealed that he already has plans for his life after football, although he admitted the transition could be difficult after spending more than two decades at the highest level.

“I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard,” he added.

'I want to have more fun' - Cristiano Ronaldo

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After years of training, travelling and competing at the highest level, Ronaldo wants to embrace a different lifestyle once he hangs up his boots.

The Portuguese star said he intends to spend more time travelling, playing padel, watching the sport and enjoying the rewards of his extraordinary career.

“Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one. And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned — what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice,” Ronaldo explained.

Ronaldo began his professional career with Sporting CP before starring for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He joined Al Nassr in January 2023 and remains under contract until June 2027.

His latest comments come after Lionel Messi also admitted that he may not continue playing for much longer after the passing of his father and agent Jorge Messi.

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