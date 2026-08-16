Advertisement

Maduka Okoye earns praise from Udinese boss after Coppa Italia clean sheet

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:24 - 16 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Okoye returned from injury to help Udinese secure a 1-0 victory over Padova.
Advertisement

Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaic has hailed Maduka Okoye after the Nigerian goalkeeper made a successful return from injury in the Coppa Italia clash against Padova.

Advertisement
Okoye

Okoye was handed a starting role despite missing the entirety of Udinese's pre-season because of a shoulder injury, but the Super Eagles goalkeeper showed little sign of rust as he helped his team secure a 1-0 victory at the Bluenergy Stadium.

Keinan Davis scored the decisive goal in the 35th minute, but Okoye's assured performance at the other end ensured Udinese held on to their narrow advantage and booked their place in the next round.

Advertisement

Runjaic pleased with Okoye's return

For Okoye, the match represented an important first competitive appearance after his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Rather than easing him back into action gradually, Runjaic trusted the Nigerian from the start, and the goalkeeper responded with a clean sheet.

Advertisement

The Udinese boss was pleased with what he saw but stressed that there is still plenty of work to do as the season progresses.

“Okoye was playing his first game back from injury and kept a clean sheet,” Runjaic told Udinese's official website.

He added, “The overall record is good, but we don’t want to get too excited; we need to stay focused ahead of the Como match.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
WATCH: Taiwo Awoniyi recieved emotional farewell from Nottingham Forest
Football
16.08.2026
WATCH: Taiwo Awoniyi recieved emotional farewell from Nottingham Forest
Mum missing as Ronaldo and Georgina drop wedding photos
Lifestyle
16.08.2026
Video: Mum missing as Ronaldo and Georgina drop wedding photos after retirement bombshell
‘I just want the team to succeed’ - Nwabali opens up on Super Eagles’ future
Super Eagles
16.08.2026
‘I just want the team to succeed’ - Nwabali opens up on Super Eagles’ future
Maguire reveals why Manchester United want Marcus Rashford to stay
Premier League
16.08.2026
Maguire reveals why Manchester United want Marcus Rashford to stay
Premier League champions get first trophy of the season
Football
16.08.2026
Arsenal vs Man City: Premier League champions get first trophy of the season defeat Citizens in Community Shield
'This is probably my last year' – Ronaldo drops retirement update after marriage to Georgina
Football
16.08.2026
'This is probably my last year' – Ronaldo drops retirement update after marriage to Georgina