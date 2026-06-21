England vs Ghana 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Leaky defence to give Ghana hope?

England face Ghana on Tuesday as both teams boast perfect starts early in the FIFA World Cup group stage.

The Three Lions brushed aside Croatia 4-2 on Matchday 1, while Ghana edged Panama 1-0 to sit second on goal difference.

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A win for either side would guarantee passage to the knockout rounds with a game to spare, making this the most important fixture either team plays before the final group stage matchday.

England vs Ghana match preview

England can confirm a World Cup 2026 knockout place with a game to spare when they battle Ghana on Tuesday.

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The Three Lions are rated third-favourites – only behind European rivals France and Spain – to win the competition in our Ultimate Guide To Betting On The 2026 World Cup.

However, they enhanced their trophy credentials last time out, replicating the most famous scoreline in their entire World Cup history at the expense of 2018 finalists Croatia.

Earning England their first 4-2 win in a World Cup match since the 1966 final against West Germany, Thomas Tuchel's attacking approach paid dividends, as record-equalling Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford made up for their defenders' deficiencies in the first half.

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The psychological impact of England's striking success over Croatia cannot be overstated, and a mammoth 20 shots inside the penalty area also represented a new World Cup record for a rampant England.

They sit top of Group L on goal difference and will be assured of a last-32 spot if they get the better of Ghana.

Ghana, meanwhile, edged past Panama 1-0 on Matchday 1 in a performance that sacrificed spectacle at the altar of efficiency.

The Black Stars will hope finally getting a victory under their belts can drive them to better things, although history suggests they’re up against it as they’ve only once before won two group games in one World Cup.

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Losing each of their last three fixtures against sides ranked inside FIFA’s top 20 while conceding exactly twice is another ominous omen conspiring against them as they take on fourth-placed England.

England vs Ghana head-to-head

England and Ghana have met just once in recorded history, a 1-1 friendly draw at Wembley in March 2011.

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England are unbeaten in eight World Cup fixtures against African opponents (W5, D3). Ghana have lost four of their seven World Cup encounters with European sides (W2, D1).

England vs Ghana bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip England to win 1.23 High BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 2.50 Medium Player prop Marcus Rashford anytime goalscorer 2.70 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

England to win

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England’s quality is on a different level to Ghana’s at this tournament, and they certainly have one of the best squads at this year’s World Cup.

They put four past Croatia, conceded none across eight qualifying matches, and carry arguably the most potent attacking unit in Group L through Kane, Bellingham, and Saka.

Additionally, Tuchel could afford to start the likes of Saka, Rashford, and Rogers off the bench. The Three Lions showed their quality in their opening encounter, but more so in the second half.

The victory meant that England have now strung together three wins on the bounce, which isn’t great news for Ghana.

This type of competition is all about momentum, and it appears the English have it.

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Meanwhile, the Black Stars won their first game after a six-match winless run that included five consecutive defeats.

It is hard to see the Black Stars holding out for 90 minutes, and backing England to win is the foundation of any bet on this game.

Both teams to score – Yes

We know about England’s attacking threat, but what about their quality going the other way?

Ezri Konsa and John Stones are clearly not the best defensive pairing, as they allowed Croatia to score twice on the day. Jordan Pickford had to make three saves, and the defensive unit won 38 duels compared to Croatia’s 41.

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It remains to be seen whether Tuchel continues with the same back line or introduces Marc Guehi into the heart of his defence.

This frailty gives hope to Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo, who also know a thing or two about these English defenders, having spent a large portion of their careers in the Premier League.

The Black Stars blanked just once across their last five matches, so they will back themselves to score here.

Marcus Rashford anytime goalscorer

There are goalscorers around the pitch for this fixture. However, we’re backing Marcus Rashford to find the back of the net again, after coming on as a substitute the last time out and doing so.

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The winger, who spent a season on loan at Barcelona, performed exceptionally well in La Liga, bagging eight goals and seven assists in his 32 league appearances.

If he can transfer that form onto the international stage, he will be a threat at this World Cup.

Rashford also comes with significant value, which is why we’re backing him to repeat his performance against Croatia.

England vs Ghana team news

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While no England players are nursing serious injuries, concern lingers over Bukayo Saka (Achilles), Marcus Rashford (hamstring) and Declan Rice (hamstring), the latter of whom was forced off during the second half against Croatia.

Rice and Rashford were at least able to take part in full training on Saturday, but Saka was restricted to individual practice, and Tuchel has hinted that Noni Madueke will get the nod on the right wing once again.

However, the head coach has a critical decision to make in defence, and Marc Guehi could step in for John Stones to partner with Ezri Konsa and John Stones.

On Ghana's end, the Black Stars' success over Panama was partially overshadowed by the Thomas Partey situation, as the ex-Arsenal man was denied entry into Canada as he awaits a UK trial on rape and sexual assault charges, which he denies.

The now-Villarreal midfielder had already been cleared to enter the USA, though, so he is expected to be available for Tuesday's match and will likely demote Elisha Owusu to the bench.

On the injury front, first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was taken off at half time against Panama due to discomfort, but conflicting reports have emerged over his condition.

Ghana goalkeeping coach Daniel Gaspar has claimed that the national team are assessing the situation day-by-day, but reports have suggested that Ati Zigi will be out for three weeks; regardless, Benjamin Asare should be primed to start.

England vs Ghana predicted lineups

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Ghana predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Minseh; Yirenkyi, Partey; Fatawu, Sulemana, Semenyo; Ayew

England vs Ghana prediction

England are overwhelming favourites, and after their 4-2 demolition of Croatia, they carry the tournament’s most convincing early momentum.

The form and squad depth on show fully justify the odds, with Thomas Tuchel’s side having already dismantled Croatia and conceding only twice in an open, attack-minded display.

Ghana meanwhile, struggled for a cutting edge for 94 minutes of their battle with Panama, so Queiroz's men are not best-placed to take advantage of any England rearguard vulnerabilities.

The Black Stars also put in their fair share of dodgy defensive displays before the World Cup begin, so England have our full backing to stroll into the next stage.