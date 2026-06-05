2026 FIFA World Cup Betting: Your Ultimate Guide To Betting On The World’s Biggest Tournament

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be one like never before, and its betting market will be just as interesting.

As the biggest football competition worldwide, the World Cup draws millions of viewers and more than its fair share of bettors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the wide range of bookmakers, you will find thousands of betting opportunities during the tournament.

That’s why this World Cup betting guide is useful, whether you’re new to betting or you consider yourself a maverick of the art.

Sports betting involves predicting the outcome of a game and staking your money on it.

With the World Cup, you can do the same, whether by backing a team to win the tournament, predicting the final score of a match, or a player to score.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Therefore, if you’ve been following the World Cup casually for years but are now ready to bet on it, this guide will help you get started.

Learn how to bet on the World Cup, the main types of bets you can place, and more about World Cup odds explained.

🔎 Overview of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

As mentioned above, the 2026 World Cup will be different from its predecessors, especially in terms of format.

Featuring 48 teams from across six confederations, the tournament will be the biggest in the competition’s 96-year history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The participating nations are divided into 12 groups of four teams each, replacing the previous 32-team, eight-group format. The top two teams in each of the 12 groups, plus the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 32.

From there on, it’s a straightforward knockout format, followed by the last-16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and then the final.

The expanded format increases scoring opportunities primarily by adding 40 extra matches and introducing the "win-or-bust" Round of 32.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With 12 groups of four, the top two teams and the eight best third-place finishers advance, forcing lower-ranked nations to attack rather than play for low-scoring draws to survive the group stage.

💪 World Cup favourites: Who will win in 2026?

Featuring two of the top six Golden Boot winner favourites, top-ranked Spain has an impressive roster and a highly experienced manager who has a deep understanding of football strategy.

Just behind by a narrow margin is France, followed by England, Brazil, and the reigning champion, Argentina.

Here are the World Cup outright winner odds:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nation Odds Spain +450 France +480 England +650 Brazil +850 Argentina +850 Portugal +1000 Germany +1300 Netherlands +1700 Belgium +2500 Norway +3300 Colombia +4500 Uruguay +5500 USA +6000 Morocco +6500 Japan +6500 Switzerland +6500 Croatia +7000 Mexico +7000 Austria +8000 Ecuador +10000 Sweden +12500 Turkey +12500 Senegal +15000 Ivory Coast +17500 Canada +22500 Scotland +25000 Paraguay +25000 Algeria +30000 Ghana +35000 Bosnia & Herzegovina +35000 Egypt +40000 South Korea +40000 Czechia +50000 Iran +100000 Australia +100000 Tunisia +150000 Cape Verde +250000 Uzbekistan +250000 Haiti +250000 Panama +250000 Curacao +250000 Saudi Arabia +250000 Qatar +250000 New Zealand +250000 DR Congo +250000 Iraq +250000 Jordan +250000 South Africa +250000

💫 To qualify from group odds

With 12 groups in this World Cup’s group stage, there are 48 nation-teams participating. The winner and runner up of each group will move on to the next round, along with the top eight third place teams.

Each group has a far and away favourite, with Spain, France, England, Brazil, and Argentina having the best odds to move on to the knockout stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are each team’s odds to win their group:

Group A

🇲🇽 Mexico 11/10 (2.10)

🇨🇿 Czech Republic 15/8 (2.88)

🇰🇷 South Korea 4/1 (5.00)

🇿🇦 South Africa 12/1 (13.00)

Group B

🇨🇭 Switzerland Evens (2.00)

🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina 5/2 (3.50)

🇨🇦 Canada 11/2 (6.50)

🇶🇦 Qatar 33/1 (34.00)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group C

🇧🇷 Brazil 2/7 (1.29)

🇲🇦 Morocco 6/1 (7.00)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland 12/1 (13.00)

🇭🇹 Haiti 500/1 (501.00)

Group D

🇺🇸 USA 11/8 (2.38)

🇹🇷 Turkey 9/4 (3.25)

🇵🇾 Paraguay 4/1 (5.00)

🇦🇺 Australia 10/1 (11.00)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group E

🇩🇪 Germany 2/5 (1.40)

🇪🇨 Ecuador 9/2 (5.50)

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast 8/1 (9.00)

🇨🇼 Curacao 200/1 (201.00)

Group F

🇳🇱 Netherlands 5/6 (1.83)

🇯🇵 Japan 18/5 (4.60)

🇸🇪 Sweden 5/1 (6.00)

🇹🇳 Tunisia 9/1 (10.00)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group G

🇧🇪 Belgium 1/2 (1.50)

🇪🇬 Egypt 9/2 (5.50)

🇮🇷 Iran 13/2 (7.50)

🇳🇿 New Zealand 25/1 (26.00)

Group H

🇪🇸 Spain 2/7 (1.29)

🇺🇾 Uruguay 9/2 (5.50)

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 20/1 (21.00)

🇨🇻 Cape Verde 66/1 (67.00)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group I

🇫🇷 France 8/15 (1.53)

🇳🇴 Norway 3/1 (4.00)

🇸🇳 Senegal 8/1 (9.00)

🇮🇶 Iraq 25/1 (26.00)

Group J

🇦🇷 Argentina 1/3 (1.33)

🇦🇹 Austria 9/2 (5.50)

🇩🇿 Algeria 13/2 (7.50)

🇯🇴 Jordan 40/1 (41.00)

Group K

🇵🇹 Portugal 4/7 (1.57)

🇨🇴 Colombia 11/4 (3.75)

🇨🇩 DR Congo 14/1 (15.00)

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 40/1 (41.00)

Group L

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 2/5 (1.40)

🇭🇷 Croatia 4/1 (5.00)

🇬🇭 Ghana 11/1 (12.00)

🇵🇦 Panama 66/1 (67.00)

🤩 Breaking down the 2026 World Cup favourites

Spain (+450)

Fresh off their Euro 2024 triumph, La Roja are showing no signs of slowing down. Blessed with elite young talent, including Lamine Yamal and Pedri, Spain arguably have the highest floor of any contender heading into the tournament.

Spain's style of play also translates perfectly to tournament football. They are comfortable controlling possession, slowing games down, and forcing opponents to chase for long stretches.

If the attack continues to evolve around Yamal, this team has every tool needed to win the World Cup.

France (+480)

Kylian Mbappe is a match-winner on his day, which gives France a leg up on the rest of the competition.

They have an embarrassment of attacking riches, and there’s a real argument that no country in the tournament can match their firepower from front to back.

The biggest concern is at the back, where France can still look vulnerable defensively against organized sides, and the loss of William Saliba will be felt.

Even so, nobody will want to face them in a knockout match where one moment from Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, or Michael Olise can completely flip a game on its head.

England (+650)

If not now, then when? England are still searching for their first World Cup title since 1966, but this current core is running out of opportunities together.

Harry Kane remains the focal point, while Jude Bellingham, and Bukayo Saka, give England one of the deepest attacking groups in the field.

The issue is that we’ve seen this story before. England have consistently entered major tournaments with sky-high expectations only to fall short in the biggest moments.

The talent is undeniable, but questions surrounding mentality, tactics, and a potentially difficult knockout draw are keeping skepticism alive around their World Cup odds.

Argentina (+850)

The defending champions are well-equipped to defend their title, even if Lionel Messi takes on a reduced role in 2026.

Argentina remain one of the most balanced teams in the tournament, built around a strong defensive structure, elite midfield control, and one of the steadiest goalkeepers in the world in Emiliano Martinez.

Perhaps most importantly, they already know how to win these matches. Tournament experience matters, and very few teams are as comfortable navigating pressure-filled knockout games as Argentina.

They may not have the flashiest roster in the field anymore, but writing them off would be a massive mistake.

Portugal (+1000)

Portugal might be the most difficult team in the tournament to evaluate.

On paper, they possess all the ingredients of a legitimate World Cup contender, with Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Rafael Leao, and Cristiano Ronaldo leading one of the deepest squads in the competition.

The challenge has never been talent, though. While Portugal can look like a championship-caliber side when everything clicks, they often struggle to turn possession into clear-cut chances.

The upside is undeniable, however, and if they finally put all the pieces together, they have the quality to emerge as one of the tournament's most dangerous dark horses.

Brazil (+850)

It feels like an eternity since Brazil last lifted the World Cup in 2002, and the pressure surrounding this national team only continues to grow.

Carlo Ancelotti brings instant credibility and experience to the sideline, but Brazil still hasn’t looked like a fully cohesive unit against elite competition.

That said, the talent ceiling remains terrifying. Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Raphinha, and a new generation of attacking players give Brazil the kind of individual brilliance capable of carrying them deep into the tournament.

They may not look complete right now, but nobody will be eager to draw them in the knockout stage.

🧐 How do World Cup betting odds work?

The best place to start before betting on the World Cup is understanding how odds work.

Odds show you the likelihood of an event happening and the potential return you get if your prediction is accurate. They also tell you the favourites and the underdogs ahead of the match. The lower the odds, the more likely the outcome is to occur.

Depending on the bookmaker you sign up with, you'll find odds in different formats, most commonly Fractional and Decimal. While many betting platforms allow you to switch between odds, the fractional odds are the most common ones.

Here's how the fractional and decimal odds formats work.

Fractional odds

As the name suggests, fractional odds are displayed in fractional form, such as 3/1, 2/5 and 9/2.

So, if a betting platform displays 3/1 odds, it means that for every ₦100 you stake, you will receive ₦300 plus your original ₦100 stake. You can use this simple formula to calculate your potential returns:

Total returns = (Stake × Numerator / Denominator) + original stake.

For instance, if England is priced 5/1 to win the World Cup, and you wager ₦200, you’ll get the following payout using the formula:

(₦200 × 5/1) + 200 = ₦1200.

Decimal odds

The decimal odds format is more common, but many bookmakers also offer it as an alternative to fractional odds. They are displayed in decimal, such as 2.50, 6.00, and 1.50, allowing you to calculate your potential returns easily. You can use this formula:

Total returns = Stake × odds

For instance, let’s say Argentina is priced at 6.0 odds to win the World Cup. With a ₦200 wager, your potential return will be (200 × 6) = ₦1200. It's the same outcome as the fractional odds (5/1), but displayed differently.

Note: Before diving into bets, it’s crucial to understand the 90-minute rule. Most betting markets only consider regulation time—90 minutes plus stoppage time. Extra time and penalty shootouts are not included unless explicitly stated, such as in markets labelled “To Advance”, which track a team’s progression in knockout rounds rather than the match outcome after extra time.

2026 World Cup betting:✨ Common betting markets

While there are usually hundreds of markets to explore when betting on the World Cup, some markets stand out for their simplicity.

Here are the main betting markets that you need to know about for the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Match result (1X2)

The Match Result, or 1X2, is straightforward. You predict whether the home team will win (1), the match will end in a draw (X), or the away team will win (2).

In group stages, draws often carry excellent value because teams tend to play cautiously to secure points.

Over/under totals

Over/Under betting focuses on the total number of goals scored in a match. The standard line is 2.5 goals, but defensive games might use 1.5 goals, while high-scoring matches may be set at 3.5 goals.

This market is ideal for punters who enjoy analysing overall team performance and strategy rather than just specific players.

Both Teams to Score (BTTS)

The Both Teams to Score (BTTS) market is a simple Yes/No bet: will both teams score at any point during the match? It’s perfect for games where teams have explosive attacks but weaker defences.

For example, matches between two powerhouses like Spain and France can make a “Yes” bet a viable option.

🚨 Risk-mitigation markets (For cautious punters)

If you prefer lower-risk options, certain markets help protect your stake while keeping you engaged.

Double chance

Double Chance covers two outcomes in a match. For example, you can bet on Team A to win or draw, which reduces potential winnings but increases your chances of success.

This is especially useful during group-stage matches, where outcomes can be unpredictable.

Draw No Bet (DNB)

With Draw No Bet, your stake is refunded if the match ends in a draw. This market is particularly useful for backing underdogs, where a stalemate is likely. It allows punters to take calculated risks without completely exposing themselves to losses.

⚡ Advanced & stat-based markets (The "prop" bets)

For punters who enjoy a more analytical approach, prop bets allow you to leverage statistics and match insight.

Handicap betting

Handicap betting gives one team a virtual head start (+1.0) or deficit (-1.0). This is particularly useful when a heavy favourite, like Brazil or France, has very low 1X2 odds.

For example, betting on Brazil at -1.0 means they must win by more than one goal, while betting on an underdog at +1.0 gives them a virtual advantage.

Corner & card totals

These markets focus on match discipline and attacking pressure rather than goals. Punters can wager on total corners or yellow/red cards, making it ideal for those who study team style, aggression, and referee tendencies.

Correct score

The Correct Score market is high-risk but high-reward. Common World Cup scorelines include 1-0 and 1-1, making it a challenging but potentially lucrative market for informed punters.

⭐ Player props: Betting on the stars

The World Cup isn’t just about teams; star players create exciting individual betting opportunities.

Anytime Goalscorer

The Anytime Goalscorer market allows you to bet on a specific player, such as Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappé, to score at any point in a match. This market is ideal for punters who follow star players closely.

Player performance

You can also bet on shots on target, assists, and tackles. The optimal time for placing these bets is about 60 minutes before kickoff, when lineups are confirmed. This ensures you have the most accurate information about who will actually play.

🎫 Tournament outrights (The Long Game)

Outright betting focuses on predicting tournament-wide outcomes rather than single matches.

World Cup winner

Predicting the World Cup winner is the classic long-term bet. You can place wagers before the tournament starts or during the competition as odds shift.

Golden Boot

The Golden Boot is awarded to the tournament’s top goalscorer. Successful bets require knowledge of both player ability and the attacking style of their team.

Group winner

This market lets you predict which team will finish top of their group, such as Group F. These bets are useful during early tournament stages and allow for strategic betting across multiple matches.

🤔 2026 World Cup betting: How to get started

To get started, sign up with one of the best World Cup betting sites & deposit funds, navigate to the World Cup section, select your market, add your bet to the slip, and confirm your stake.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Choose a bookmaker: Select a licensed betting site such as Bet9ja, Sportybet or Livescore Bet Nigeria. Download their mobile app or sign up through a web browser. Register an account: Complete the sign-up process and verify your identity. This will include information like your home address, phone number, email, and KYC protocols if required. Deposit funds: Add money using your preferred payment method. Keep in mind that most bookies require the payment method used for a deposit to also be used for withdrawing those funds. Find the World Cup section: Navigate to football, then to the World Cup category. This will contain all the current World Cup fixtures and betting options. Select your market: Choose from outright winner, match result, goalscorer markets, etc. You can also use the Bet Builder if there is one. Add to bet slip: Click the odds to add your selection. If you have free bets, you’ll be able to use them from the bet slip. Enter your stake and confirm: Input how much you want to bet and confirm to place the wager.

♟️Best World Cup betting strategies & expert tips

If you’re looking to bet for anything more than a smidgen of fun, then having a clear strategy is key.

Naturally, every bettor is different, and there’s definitely not a one-size-fits-all approach, though there are a few things that you can do to form the basis of a basic strategy ahead of the World Cup. These are:

1️⃣ Form a stake plan

It’s a good idea to go into the World Cup with a clear staking plan, as opposed to betting random amounts.

Each bettor is different, and there are several different staking options to explore. However, a good rule of thumb for those looking to go down this route for the first time at the World Cup is to set aside a betting bank of 50x your regular stake.

Let’s say your regular stake is ₦100. Set aside ₦5000 for the entire tournament (₦100 x 50 = ₦5000).

Having a clear and defined betting bank will help you to not get too bogged down in the losses.

In addition to setting aside a betting bank of 50 units, try a three-level staking plan where you place bets of either one, two or three units. In other words, ₦100, ₦200 or ₦300.

Try to bet a single unit on bets with minimal value, two units on bets with mid-level value and three units on high-value bets.

2️⃣ Record all of your bets

Keep a record of all of your bets, detailing the market, odds, result and profit/loss. By recording your bets, you’ll have a better idea of how you’re faring.

This can also help you to refine your strategy and focus more on your strengths.

3️⃣ Focus on value

Don’t try to predict the outcome of every World Cup match.

In fact, forget about predicting. Focus on trying to assess the chances of a given outcome before betting when the chances of said outcome appear to be greater than the odds on offer suggest.

Focusing on finding value bets, making quality over quantity the priority, will give you a better chance of finishing off the tournament in front financially.

💸 2026 World Cup betting: Best markets

Betting on the FIFA World Cup is one of the most popular events in global sports wagering, with markets ranging from outright winners to player props and live in-game odds.

Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on the World Cup in the most common ways:

Outright winner : Pick which nation will lift the trophy.

Group winner : Back a country to finish top of its group.

Group exact finish : Predict the exact order of finish (1-4) for each group.

Match markets : Wager on moneyline, spread, or totals for individual matches.

Player props : Trade on tournament-long markets such as who will win the Golden Boot or Golden Ball, or individual match props like goals, shots, or bookings.

To reach quarterfinals/semifinals: Back a country to go deep into the tournament without needing to win it.

Tip: Odds can fluctuate dramatically during the tournament, especially after injuries or upsets, so shopping around for the best line is key.

2026 World Cup Golden Boot odds: 🎯 Player picks

The 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race is shaping up to be one of the most wide-open in recent memory.

With the expanded 48-team format meaning more group stage matches and a larger knockout bracket, top strikers will have more opportunities than ever to pile up goals across a longer tournament run.

France's Kylian Mbappé leads the early betting markets. He is joined by England's Harry Kane, Norway’s Erling Haaland, and a resurgent Lionel Messi hoping to cap his international career with one final scoring title.

But with several players listed across every competing nation, value can be found well beyond the frontrunners.

Read more on Pulse Sports’ 2026 World Cup Golden Boot odds list for top-ranked players, sourced from major sportsbooks, in the article below:

🚩 Common World Cup betting mistakes

We all make mistakes, that’s the nature of the game.

Fortunately, there are lots of World Cup betting mistakes for us to tell you about, helping you to improve as a bettor ahead of the FIFA’s showpiece event.

Here are some common World Cup betting mistakes to avoid:

1️⃣ Not paying attention to the standings

One big error that some World Cup bettors make is not paying full attention to the standings during the group stages.

For example, if you ignore the standings, you may bet on a team to win a match that they don’t really need to, or bet on a match to contain lots of goals when the two teams involved are both likely to be playing for a draw because doing so would be advantageous.

Ensure that you are familiar with the standings and understand the motivation of each team during the group stages. This will help prevent you from making poor betting decisions.

2️⃣ Not paying attention to team news

Paying attention to team news is crucial.

For example, some players are more important than others, and if certain players are not playing, for whatever reason, a good bet can quickly become a bad bet.

It is also worth keeping a close eye on the younger players. There are several teenage talents to watch at the World Cup, many of whom could be subject to rotation and late squad changes.

Always factor in team, injury updates and squad rotation news into the process of deciding on and placing World Cup bets.

3️⃣ Overstaking

Overstaking is often the downfall of a bettor.

It’s important not to overstake on any given match or any given bet. No matter how confident you are, no matter how great a bet seems, any bet can easily lose.

Hence, it’s essential not to overstake on a single bet/match, as doing so can leave you in a poor position.

From a betting point of view, be smart, focus on the tournament as a whole, and don’t get carried away with any one particular match.

4️⃣ Not having a clear strategy

One big mistake that bettors often make when it comes to a massive tournament like the World Cup is failing to have a clear strategy.

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement and not have a plan. However, not having a plan will lead to mistakes, placing poor bets, and more likely than not, it will lead to unneeded losses.

5️⃣ Chasing losses

One of the worst things that any bettor can do is to chase losses. Chasing losses is nothing but a shortcut to losing, and often losing big.

Plan all of your World Cup bets in advance, don’t bet with money you cannot afford, don’t overstake, and don’t chase losses on unplanned bets when things go wrong.

Stay patient, focus on the bigger picture and stick to your strategy.

🎛️ Tools for staying in control

Deposit limits : Set daily, weekly, or monthly caps to manage your spending.

Time-outs : Take a “cooling-off” period from 24 hours to 30 days if you need a break during hectic match schedules.

Self-exclusion: For those concerned about their gambling habits, this permanent option prevents further access to the platform.

🧠 Betting smart: Responsible gambling on the 2026 World Cup

With multiple matches each day, it’s easy to lose track of time and money during the World Cup.

The golden rule for Nigerian punters is simple: never bet more than you can afford to lose. Treat betting as a form of entertainment rather than a guaranteed way to make money.

This is important to help you stay in control and know your limits from the start.

Ensure that you set yourself a clear budget before you begin, and avoid chasing losses if a bet does not go your way. You cannot always win, as football can be unpredictable.

Rather than chase losses, take a step back and restrategize before you start betting again.

To help you bet responsibly, all bookmakers provide tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion. Use these tools to help keep you in check.

By combining knowledge of betting markets with these responsible gambling tools, Nigerian punters can enjoy the thrill of the World Cup while staying in control of their wagers.

❓ FAQs

What is World Cup betting?

World Cup betting is the act of placing wagers on FIFA World Cup matches and outcomes through licensed bookmakers.

Bettors can place pre-tournament bets (such as outright winner or top scorer), pre-match bets on individual matches, or in-play bets during live matches.

The 2026 World Cup takes place across Canada, Mexico and the USA, featuring 48 teams for the first time.

When can I start betting on the 2026 World Cup?

You can start betting on the World Cup long before the tournament actually starts, with many betting sites already offering odds on a variety of World Cup markets at least six months before the tournament begins.

Who is the favourite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain are the current favourites to win the 2026 World Cup, followed by England, France and Argentina.

Odds will fluctuate as the tournament approaches based on form, injuries and betting activity.

Is it better to bet World Cup odds early or closer to kickoff?

It depends on the market.

Betting early can provide value on teams you expect to shorten as public interest grows, while waiting allows bettors to factor in injuries, squad announcements, and late market movement.

Many experienced bettors split exposure, placing a small early bet and reassessing closer to the tournament.

What bets can I place on the 2026 World Cup?

You can place a wide variety of bets on the World Cup, including bets on the overall World Cup winner and on the World Cup top scorer.

There are also a vast number of bets on individual matches, such as ‘Match Result’, ‘Both Teams to Score’ and ‘Anytime Scorer’.

What is the best bet to make on the 2026 World Cup?

This really depends on what sort of bettor you are.

If you want to play the long game, then betting on the winner of the World Cup might be the best approach, but if you prefer to dip in and out, then betting on a match-by-match basis is probably better.

What is each-way betting on the World Cup?

If you bet on a team to win the World Cup ‘each-way’, you’re effectively placing two bets. One bet on the team to win the World Cup, and another on the team to reach the final.

If the team you bet on wins the World Cup, you’ll win both bets. If they reach the final and lose, you’ll win one of the two bets.

Can I bet on the World Cup top scorer?

Absolutely. Most betting sites offer top scorer betting. For example, if you want to bet on Jude Bellingham for the England national football team, then you can do so easily by going to the World Cup section of any online bookmaker.

Is World Cup betting legal in Nigeria?