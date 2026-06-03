Angel Di Maria snubs Argentina, names 2026 World Cup winner

Di Maria revealed the leading contenders for 2026 World Cup

Former Argentina winger Angel Di Maria has identified France, Spain and Portugal as the strongest contenders to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Argentina Captain Lionel Messi guides the team in lifting the World Cup during the 2022 edition.

Di Maria, who recently retired from international football after helping Argentina win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, shared his thoughts on the tournament favourites during an interview with Ballon d’Or.

Di Maria names World Cup winner

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The 38-year-old believes France remains one of the biggest threats due to their remarkable ability to consistently produce elite-level talent and compete at the highest level.

“France is a strong contender because they consistently produce top talent and maintain a high standard,” Di Maria said.

The former Real Madrid star also singled out Spain as another nation capable of challenging for football’s biggest prize. He praised the European side's recent performances but noted that injuries could play a major role in determining their chances.

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“I believe Spain could also establish itself; they are performing well, although we will need to monitor the status of some injured players,” he explained.

Portugal also earned a place among Di Maria’s favourites. The Argentine pointed to the quality within Roberto Martínez’s squad, particularly in midfield, where young stars continue to make their mark on the international stage.

He added, “Portugal is another team with quality players. With João Neves and Vitinha, who add a unique flair to the game and can make a significant impact.”

The World Cup winner believes the competition is becoming increasingly open as several nations continue to develop talented young players capable of influencing major tournaments.

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“Recently, several teams have entered the fray thanks to emerging players. There are three or four teams that will be in the running,” he added.