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Iran moves 2026 World Cup camp from USA to Mexico over Visa, security fears

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 09:57 - 24 May 2026
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Iran shifts the 2026 World Cup base to Mexico
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The Iranian national football team has officially moved its training base for the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States to Mexico following approval from FIFA, amid growing concerns over visa delays and security-related issues.

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Iranian football authorities confirmed that the decision was reached after extensive discussions with FIFA officials and World Cup organisers, with the team seeking a more secure and stable environment ahead of the global tournament.

Originally, Iran had planned to establish its base camp at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona. However, uncertainty surrounding travel arrangements and diplomatic tensions between Iran and the United States reportedly prompted the federation to request a relocation.

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Visa concerns triggered the move

Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj explained that FIFA approved the proposal after a series of meetings and consultations.

“All team base camps for the countries participating in the World Cup must be approved by FIFA. Fortunately, following the requests we submitted and the meetings we held with FIFA and World Cup officials in Istanbul, as well as a webinar meeting in Tehran with the FIFA secretary general, our request to change the team’s base from the United States to Mexico was approved,” Taj said.

One of the major concerns reportedly centred around delays in obtaining U.S. visas for players and officials. Iranian football administrators feared the uncertainty could disrupt preparations for the tournament.

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Iran Football Federation vice-president Mehdi Mohammad Nabi admitted there were still doubts regarding travel clearance for the full delegation.

“We’re not certain yet that all the players and staff will receive US visas,” Nabi said.

The relocation means Iran will now train and stay in Mexico throughout the tournament while travelling to the United States for matches scheduled in Los Angeles and Seattle.

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