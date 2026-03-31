'Iran will be at the World Cup' - Infantino clears doubts over USA fixtures

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirms Iran will participate in the 2026 World Cup.

Gianni Infantino has confirmed that Iran will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and play their matches in the United States as originally scheduled, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

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Iran’s participation had previously been uncertain due to escalating tensions involving the United States and Israel.

The Iranian football federation had reportedly explored the possibility of relocating their matches to Mexico, with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum indicating readiness to host if required.

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The FIFA president made the statement during Iran’s friendly match against Costa Rica in Turkey, putting to rest speculation about a possible venue change.

What Infantino said

Infantino expressed confidence and satisfaction after meeting with the Iranian team.

He said, “Iran will be at the World Cup. That’s why we’re here. We’re delighted because they’re a very, very strong team, I’m very happy. I’ve seen the team, I’ve spoken to the players and the coach, so everything is fine.”

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Infantino emphasised that the tournament schedule remains unchanged.

He added, “Their matches will be played where they are supposed to be, according to the draw.”

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is set to kick off on June 11.

Iran will play its Group G matches against New Zealand on June 15, Belgium on June 21 in Los Angeles, and Egypt on June 27 in Seattle, all in the United States.

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